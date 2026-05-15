No Link Between Covid-19 Vaccines and Sudden Deaths, Study Finds

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There is no link between Covid-19 vaccines and cases of sudden death related to heart attack among individuals below the age of 50, Public healthcare specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh said.

The Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia faculty member was quoting a recent study published in the journal PLOS Medicine by Abdel Qadir that was published this year.

Sharifa said most cases of sudden death are closely linked to underlying heart conditions, many of which go undetected until it is too late.

She explained that sudden death often occurs without warning, or with only minimal symptoms, in individuals who are otherwise perceived to be healthy.

“The main cause is sudden cardiac arrest, often triggered by ventricular fibrillation, where the heart muscle fails to pump blood effectively. This results in a sudden drop in blood supply to the brain,” she told TRP via WhatsApp.

She was responding to TRP’s queries regarding sudden death in young Malaysian related to heart attack and the allegation by certain quarters that it was due to Covid-19 vaccinations.

According to Sharifa, the brain can begin to shut down within minutes once oxygen and blood supply are interrupted, making cases of sudden heart attack extremely critical and time-sensitive.

Sharifa said that heart-related issues account for nearly 70% of sudden death cases today, while also highlighting the importance of early detection and awareness.

She said younger individuals who are unaware of existing heart conditions are particularly vulnerable, as they may not receive the necessary treatment or medical advice before engaging in strenuous physical activities.

“In such cases, physical exertion can become a contributing factor to sudden death, especially if the underlying condition has not been diagnosed.”

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), ischaemic heart disease is the leading cause of death in Malaysia in 2024, responsible for 17,421 or 13% of medically certified deaths in Malaysia, as reported by Malay Mail Online.

Men at higher risk

She added that sudden death cases are more common among men, occurring at roughly twice the rate compared to women. Other risk factors include older age, smoking, high cholesterol, and the presence of comorbidities.

Genetic heart conditions also play a role, particularly among younger victims, many of whom may not be aware they are at risk.

Despite the often sudden nature of these incidents, Prof Sharifa said some individuals may experience warning signs prior to a cardiac event.

“These may include high blood pressure, palpitations, fainting, chest pain, shortness of breath, or irregular heartbeats,” she said.

She stressed that early intervention can significantly improve survival outcomes, particularly through the use of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillators (AED).

“Immediate CPR and early defibrillation can help restore the heart’s rhythm and potentially save lives,” she added.

While sudden cardiac arrest can also occur among athletes, the incidence remains relatively low, estimated at between one in 50,000 and one in 100,000 individuals.

Sharifa also referenced recommendations by the American College of Cardiology, which suggests that children and adolescents involved in active sports should undergo heart screenings prior to participation.

However, she acknowledged that this recommendation remains a subject of debate within the medical community.

“Not all ECG tests are able to detect potential cardiac events, which is why some experts question the effectiveness of blanket screening.”

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