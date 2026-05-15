Namewee Freed Of Drug-Related Charges After Second Bid

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Rapper Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, has been acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court of two drug-related charges on 14 May

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni granted the acquittal after the Attorney-General’s Chambers withdrew two charges against Wee on his second bid.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the prosecution informed the court that they had no intention to continue pursuing the charges. citing negative drug test results and a lack of progress in the investigation among the reasons.

Wee’s first representation sent last month was rejected.

Wee had been charged under Section 9(1) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In January, Wee pleaded not guilty to possessing 0.78g of sildenafil, a controlled substance often used in erectile dysfunction medication, and an amended charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Namewee Pleads Not Guilty To Possession Of Meth & Erectile Dysfunction Drugs

The alleged offence took place in a room at the Banyan Hotel near Jalan Conlay on 22 October 2025. He was arrested shortly after he reported the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yun Hsin.

READ MORE: Namewee Denies Drug Use After Taiwanese Influencer Found Dead In Hotel Room

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