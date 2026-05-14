Why So Slow? – DAP MP Presses Government Over Jho Low’s Trump Pardon Request Claim

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Low Taek Jho (Jho Low), fugitive Malaysian financier and alleged mastermind of the 1Malaysia Development Board (1MDB) financial fraud scandal, has reportedly sought a presidential pardon from US President Donald Trump.

Following the Wall Street Journal’s report of the alleged request, Kepong member of parliament Lim Lip Eng slammed the Malaysian government for having a “slow” attitude in handling the whole Jho Low matter.

According to MalaysiaKini, Lim insisted that Putrajaya should not be complacent, and must immediately send an official protest through diplomatic channels to ensure that Jho Low is extradited to Malaysia.

“In an issue of this magnitude, the government cannot appear sluggish or calculating. Malaysia’s official protest must be sent immediately to the US government.

“Jho Low is not a political victim. He should be arrested, extradited, and brought to justice in Malaysia.

“Do not make pardons a back door for those involved in the country’s biggest scandal,” he said in a media statement.

Back doors to escape accountability

The DAP leader also touched on the fate of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, stressing that the former prime minister should not receive any further pardon over his SRC International conviction.

“He was convicted in the SRC International case linked to 1MDB and has already received a reduced sentence and fine.

“Do not turn pardons into a backdoor for those involved in the country’s biggest financial scandal.

“If the masterminds, perpetrators, or beneficiaries of the 1MDB and SRC scandals can find a way out through pardons, the message to the world would be deeply shameful.

“Loot the country first, ask for forgiveness later,” he said sarcastically.

Issue to only be brought to Cabinet next week

Lim’s strong reaction came after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said yesterday that the Cabinet is only expected to discuss reports related to Jho Low’s pardon application at next week’s meeting.

According to Fahmi, the matter was raised during yesterday’s meeting but was not formally discussed.

On Tuesday (12 May), The Wall Street Journal reported that Jho Low had filed a pardon application with US authorities in an effort to drop the criminal charges against him in the country.

The US Department of Justice website also listed a pending application for a “Pardon After Completion of Sentence” under the name Taek Jho Low, filed this year.

Red Notice status questioned

The issue of Jho Low’s whereabouts continues to be a point of controversy after DAP parliamentarian Chong Zhemin previously criticised the Home Ministry for failing to provide a clear answer regarding the status of the Interpol Red Notice against the businessman.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated in July last year that police had yet to obtain verified evidence of Jho Low’s actual location, despite international reports in 2025 claiming he had been spotted in Shanghai.

Jho Low was also alleged to have used a fake Australian passport under the name “Constantinos Achilles Veis” to travel internationally while concealing his identity.

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