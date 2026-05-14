Cops Hunt For Man Who Allegedly Confined & Sodomised Teen In Bukit Kemuning

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The police are hunting a man who has allegedly confined, abused, and sodomised a teenage boy at an apartment in Bukit Kemuning on 11 May.

The 14-year-old victim was lured by the suspect with the offer of a free internet package for his mobile phone. All the suspect asked in return was for help carrying some items at home.

Upon entering the apartment, the victim’s hands and legs were bound, and he was believed to have been sodomised.

The victim was then left alone before managing to free himself from being bound. He then called for help through the window and was rescued by a neighbour who contacted the police. It was believed the victim was confined for three hours before rescue came.

Picture of the suspect. Image: The Star/FB

The police said they have identified the suspect and are in the midst of tracking him down. The investigation is being carried out under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 377C (committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Penal Code.

According to the New Straits Times, the police said the suspect has a previous criminal record and was in jail in 2008.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Sabri Abd Rani, at 017-2892628.

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