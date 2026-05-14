Choked Between Smoke – Malaysian Smokers Split Between Legal & Illicit Ciggies

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Malaysia stands out as one of the Southeast Asian countries with the highest consumption of illicit cigarettes, with more than half of all cigarettes consumed in the country believed to be illegal.

According to experts, this trend contributes to an estimated RM5 billion in lost tax revenue annually, excluding the rising healthcare costs associated with smoking-related illnesses.

One of the main reasons behind the widespread use of illicit cigarettes is the significant price gap between legal and illegal products.

The cheapest legal cigarettes retail at around RM12 per pack of 20 sticks. In contrast, illicit cigarettes can be purchased for as little as RM5 or RM6 per pack in certain states, depending on the brand.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Illicit Cigarette Woes Nearing “Critical Stage”

For heavy smokers, this stark price difference has a direct impact on their finances, particularly during ongoing economic pressures.

TRP spoke to several smokers to better understand their monthly cigarette spending and brand preferences. Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, some respondents requested anonymity.

Mohd Hasrul Izwan Hashim spends RM49.80 every two days on three packs of legal cigarettes.

“I’ve tried illicit cigarettes before, particularly kretek, but not regularly. I avoid them because I have tonsil issues and often fall sick with fever and cough after smoking them,” said the contractor from Negeri Sembilan.

Aminurraasyeed Idiris, an executive in Shah Alam, said the taste and smell of illicit cigarettes deter him from consuming them.

“I spend about RM550 a month on cigarettes. A pack costs RM12.40, and that amount is still manageable for me.

“I do have friends who smoke illicit cigarettes, but it’s inconvenient to find them. Plus, the taste and smell are unpleasant, so I don’t bother,” he said.

Aeri Nin (not his real name), a teacher in Johor, admitted that he has long switched to illicit cigarettes.

He said after being introduced to a certain illicit brand, he rarely buys legal cigarettes anymore.

“I don’t smoke heavily due to my school schedule, only about 10 packs a month. I usually buy a carton for RM70, which is cheaper than buying individual packs,” he explained.

A female smoker who wishes to be known only as Qistina said she used to smoke illicit cigarettes exclusively during her student years.

“They were cheap and easy to find back then.

“Post-COVID-19, it’s more troublesome to get them, and prices have gone up. While still cheaper than legal cigarettes, the difficulty in sourcing them is frustrating,” she said, adding that she now spends around RM400 monthly on cigarettes.

Afsyam Mizan Zainul, a self-employed worker in Johor, chooses illicit cigarettes primarily for affordability.

“No doubt the smell is harsher than legal cigarettes, but I’m a heavy smoker.

“I already spend around RM100 a week on illicit cigarettes. Imagine how much I’d spend if I smoked legal ones,” he said.

READ MORE: The Cigarette Factory In The Philippines Built To “Rob” Malaysia

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