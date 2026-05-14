Bumiputera Enrolment in SJKC Increases, But Online Debate Over Contributions Heats Up

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Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC) are increasingly gaining traction among Bumiputera families, with a notable rise in enrolment observed in recent years.

Bernama previously reported that Bumiputera student enrolment in SJKC has nearly doubled over the past decade, increasing from 11.67% in 2014 to 18.52% in 2024, according to the Ministry of Education (KPM).

This trend is no longer unusual, particularly in urban areas, where many parents believe that proficiency in Mandarin can enhance their children’s prospects, both in terms of higher education opportunities and career pathways.

However, while this is seen as a positive development in fostering unity among Malaysians—particularly as it involves interaction between the country’s two largest ethnic groups—there are still several issues that have emerged.

One commonly raised concern is the difficulty faced by Bumiputera students in subjects taught in Mandarin, largely due to their limited exposure to the language from a young age.

More recently, a Threads user, @cikgujoe_sjkc, who describes himself as a teacher at an SJKC, raised another issue—alleging that Bumiputera parents of SJKC students do not contribute to the school in the same way as Chinese parents.

“Do you know what’s currently being debated within SJKC school board communities? The issue of having too many non-Chinese students in SJKC. They are questioning why the funds and contributions they work hard to raise should be shared with the increasing number of non-Chinese students. They feel that the money they put in should be for Chinese students, but now non-Chinese students are making up nearly 50% of enrolment. At the same time, contributions from non-Chinese parents are not as much as those from Chinese parents, and they feel this is unfair,” wrote the user.

He went on to label Bumiputera parents as “free riders.”

“Many people don’t realise that apart from the PIBG, SJKC also has another governing body, the School Board. While PIB contributions are generally the same for everyone, the School Board often contributes much larger amounts, including from alumni. My issue here is the ‘free rider’ culture among non-Chinese parents being brought into SJKC. They contribute the least, sometimes not at all, but still carry a ‘main character’ attitude. So it’s understandable why some feel this is unfair,” the user added.

It could not be verified whether the user is indeed a teacher at an SJKC, but the post nonetheless drew significant reactions from Threads users.

Some supported @cikgujoe_sjkc’s views, criticising parents who compare the poorer facilities in national schools with those in SJKC.

“Parents who look down on SK, then send their kids to SJKC, but never pay anything extra beyond the PIBG fees. No donations, no participation in gotong-royong,” wrote @honeyhairi.

@iffawa, meanwhile, questioned why some parents choose to criticise and belittle the facilities in national schools compared to SJKC when they themselves do not contribute anything.

Some Threads users meanwhile refuted @cikgujoe_sjkc’s claims, rejecting the notion that Bumiputera parents are irresponsible as portrayed.





Whatever your views may be, TRP would like to remind readers that Malaysia has laws in place, and any social media users found to be undermining national harmony in cyberspace may be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

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