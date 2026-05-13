Taiping Councillor’s Kind Gesture Saves Elderly Uncle A 7km Cycle To Renew IC

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A recent story of a local councillor in Taiping helping an elderly man get a new MyKad has touched many.

According to Oriental Daily, a 78-year-old man who lives alone in Pokok Assam, Taiping, visited the DAP Pokok Assam service centre to seek help regarding his damaged IC.

Taiping councillor Ng Leong Wei tended to the uncle and realised the old MyKad was badly deformed and the chip was damaged. He urged the uncle to get it replaced quick if not he might have issues using the MyKasih aid money.

The uncle asked for the location of the closest National Registration Department (JPN). Ng shared the location and asked how the uncle was planning on getting there.

The uncle calmly replied that he was going to cycle there himself. Hearing this, Ng was worried because the registration office is over 7km away and it’s an area known for heavy traffic with large vehicles like lorries.

Ng added that the new JPN office is located further inside and could be difficult for the uncle to find, especially if he’s never been there before.

Knowing all this, Ng immediately offered to drive the uncle there. They met up at the service centre at a later time and left for the JPN office.

Image: Oriental Daily

Image: Oriental Daily

They successfully received a new MyKad in less than an hour and the uncle felt relieved that it was all done.

The uncle kept apologising and offered to treat him to food and drinks, and even offered to pay a bit for the petrol. Ng politely declined all of it.

Ng shared that the service centre previously helped provide transport free of charge to elderly folks to receive vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic. He emphasised that the service centre’s purpose is to help people.

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