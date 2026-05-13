Smugglers Risk RM100,000 Boats, High-Powered Engines To Sneak Cigarettes Into Malaysia, Says Customs

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Smugglers are willing to sacrifice boats worth more than RM100,000, including high-powered engines, just to smuggle cigarettes into the country, according to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Deputy Director of Customs Import, Export and Border Control Branch Division, Muhammad Nazim Dzul Fakar, said smuggling syndicates are becoming increasingly bold, using modern methods and advanced technology assets to avoid detection by authorities at the country’s maritime borders.

He said there have been cases where syndicates used high-speed boats equipped with up to five powerful engines to cross the Straits of Malacca before landing in mangrove areas to transfer smuggled goods.

“There are boats that are very powerful, using maybe five engines. Each engine can cost between RM10,000 and RM20,000,” he told reporters at the sideline of the fifth PDRM Special Dialogue 2026, held at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) Convention Centre, today.

Deputy Director of Customs Import, Export and Border Control Branch Division, Muhammad Nazim Dzul Fakar. Image: Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP

He added that smuggling operations are usually carried out at night to avoid radar detection and surveillance by enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Although Malaysia now uses technologies such as drones and radar systems, he acknowledged that challenges remain when high-speed boats operate unpredictably or in areas that are difficult to fully monitor.

“Even though we have radar, if the boat is too fast or operating in certain areas, it may escape early detection,” said Muhammad Nazim.

Apart from maritime smuggling, Muhammad Nazim also revealed increasingly sophisticated tactics at ports, including the use of false declaration of goods in containers.

He said syndicates often declare items such as fabric or tissue, when in reality the containers hold different, higher-value or illegal goods.

“Sometimes they declare tissue or fabric, but inside it is something else. We have also had cases where furniture is used as a cover, but inside are cigarettes,” he said.

According to Muhammad Nazim, Customs uses a risk profiling system to identify suspicious transactions, including newly registered companies, problematic agents, or inconsistent import patterns.

“If a trading company suddenly brings in fabric in a 40-foot container but the profile is suspicious, that becomes a red flag for us,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Nazim said that the government is currently strengthening its digital control system through QR codes and “track and trace” technology to monitor the movement of taxed goods from the factory to end consumers.

He said the system, which has been in implementation since April this year, is expected to be fully operational next year as part of efforts to reduce revenue leakage.

“We are moving towards a digital marking and track-and-trace system. Every stage of the transaction can be monitored.”

Muhammad Nazim said the approach is also in line with international practices aimed at improving supply chain transparency and strengthening national border control.

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