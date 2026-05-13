RTM Channels To Exit Astro After Nearly 30 Years Of Partnership

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Malaysia’s leading satellite television provider Astro’s subscribers will no longer have access to Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) channels beginning July 1.

The move was announced by RTM in a circular issued last Monday, stating that both parties had failed to reach an agreement on pricing and contract terms that would satisfy the requirements of their respective organisations.

“After years of cooperation and continuous negotiations regarding costs and rental rates for these services, it has become difficult at this time to reach a price and contract agreement that satisfies the requirements and financial capacity of both parties.

“Accordingly, RTM has decided to terminate the broadcasting service of its channels TV1-HD, TV2-HD, and Okey on ASTRO’s satellite platform as well as its over-the-top (OTT) platform. This termination will take effect on July 1, 2026,” the RTM circular read, as reported by Berita Harian.

This effectively ends nearly 30 years of collaboration between RTM and Astro.

For the record, RTM has been working with Astro to broadcast TV1 and TV2 since 1996, while the Okey channel, formerly known as Muzik Aktif and TVi, has been carried since 2009.

Financial constraints behind the decision

RTM also said that financial limitations were the reason behind the termination of the partnership.

“When channel rental costs continue to rise and RTM’s financial burden in maintaining these channels becomes heavier, it is more appropriate for us to terminate the service so that we are not further burdened by uncontrollable costs.”

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