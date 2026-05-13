How Greed, Superstition And Nonsensical Cures Power Malaysia’s Wildlife Smuggling

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Superstitious beliefs are among the key drivers of wildlife poaching and the illegal trade in Malaysia, according to Southeast Asia TRAFFIC Director Kanitha Krishnasamy.

She said a significant portion of demand for trafficked wildlife is driven not only by pet ownership but also by cultural and traditional beliefs.

“You can find pretty much anything and everything being offered for sale in the Malaysian market, sought after by Malaysians and people living here, of all ages and groups,” she said.

Kanitha was among the panellists during the fifth PDRM Special Dialogue 2026, held at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) Convention Centre, held today.

Kanitha explained that there are buyers who are motivated by beliefs that certain species can bring protection, ward off evil spirits, or even cure medical conditions.

She said that such practices may appear irrational to outsiders but remain deeply embedded in parts of society.

“We sit here and laugh because it is ludicrous to think that animals are being used for that, but that is exactly how it is,” she said.

Kanitha Krishnasamy (right) speaking during the fifth PDRM Special Dialogue 2026.

Meanwhile, when met outside the forum, Kanitha said that wildlife trafficking syndicates operating in Malaysia are targeting a wide range of animal species.

Kanitha said poaching activities are not limited to specific species, but instead involve “almost all animals” that can be commercially exploited.

“We have native species like our tigers being poached, we have birds, we have turtles, we have primates like gibbons. All of them are being targeted,” she said.

Kanitha explained that the illegal wildlife trade is driven by demand both within Malaysia and across neighbouring countries.

Among the more concerning trends is the influx of non-native and critically endangered species into the Malaysian market, including tortoises trafficked from overseas.

“We see turtles and tortoises coming from places like Madagascar. These are critically endangered tortoises entering the Malaysian market,” she said.

Kanitha added that species such as the Indian star tortoise are also being trafficked into the country.

On smuggling methods, she said it is increasingly common for traffickers to transport live animals via airports, often concealed in luggage or hand-carry bags to ensure faster transit times.

“Unfortunately, this has become quite normal because we’re dealing with live animals. The mortality rate is high, so traffickers want to move them as quickly as possible.

“In some cases, animals are packed into suitcases. You might have 200 tortoises in a bag, and if half of them die, traffickers simply see it as the cost of doing business.”

Despite ongoing enforcement efforts, Kanitha acknowledged that dismantling entire trafficking syndicates remains a major challenge.

While individuals involved in poaching and smuggling are being arrested and prosecuted, she said authorities often struggle to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind these networks.

“The arrests are happening and prosecutions are taking place, but these are complex networks involving many individuals.”

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