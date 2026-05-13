“Experience Money Can’t Buy” — LRT Passenger Sees Silver Lining After Train Breaks Down

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Not every person looks at an inconvenience as something negative. Sometimes, seeing the silver lining helps us cope with the minor challenges life throws at us.

Threads user @najmi.najid was commuting on the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), Kelana Jaya Line, when it broke down after losing power yesterday afternoon (12 May).

Due to the power loss, the train stopped mid-journey while on an elevated outdoor section of the tracks. Passengers had to disembark from the coaches and onto the train tracks to move to an adjacent train while MyRapid technicians work on the technical issue.

“Experience that (probably) money can’t buy. Getting stuck in the LRT for 45 minutes between KL Sentral and Pasar Seni. Power loss, only the lamps are working somehow. Hot and suffocating but fortunately no one fainted.

“Another train had to be emptied to come rescue us and we had to abandon our train and cross the suspended tracks to enter the new train.

“What an experience. I have a story to brag to my friends and as future dad lore,” he wrote in the post caption.

Netizens commented on the post saying how they love the positivity despite being stuck in a rather unpleasant situation.

They highlighted how bad situations cannot be avoided all the time, but people do have the power to decide how they want to mentally accept the situation, and how it impacts our mood while going about our day.

Some were also grateful to see such a positive post on social media, instead of a hateful or angry one that is so common these days.

LRT Kelana Jaya Line faces frequent service disruptions due to ageing and technical difficulties

The LRT Kelana Jaya line, a 25-year-old system, is notorious for having frequent service issues as it faces frequent disruptions primarily due to ageing components, critical failures in the Automatic Train Control (ATC) signalling system, and intense pressure from high ridership.

Service issues are reported almost weekly, both at station counters and on social media.

As of early 2026, the Kelana Jaya LRT line, which is a major transit route in the Klang Valley, services approximately 298,449 to over 321,000 passengers per day, making it one of the busiest lines in Kuala Lumpur.

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