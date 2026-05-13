“Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” Took A Dark Turn At Kepong Bak Kut Teh Spot

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A diner was brutally assaulted recently while he was enjoying a bowl of bak kut teh (pork rib soup) at a popular restaurant in Kepong a couple days ago.

He had allegedly stared at three men who were speaking very loudly and causing a ruckus in the eatery, before they noticed him looking at them and began approaching him aggressively.

CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to New Straits Times, police have already arrested and remanded the main suspect until 14 May.

Sentul police chief Basri Sagoni confirmed the authenticity of a Facebook video showing the altercation and said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

One of the suspects was allegedly drunk when the fight happened.

Throughout the video, the three men ganged up on the diner, beating and kicking him on the ground, occassionally picking up kitchenware, tableware, and even chairs to hit their victim with.

The victim sustained serious head injuries, while a restaurant worker who was caught in the crossfire suffered a stab wound to his back.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries. Image: Courtesy pic

A restaurant staff who sustained a stab wound from the scuffle. Image: Courtesy pic

Warning: viewer discretion advised. The video of the incident contains scenes of violence which may be upsetting to certain audiences and children.

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