Sinkhole Appears In Wangsa Maju, Mini Waterfall Included

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Threads user posted a video of a sinkhole that opened up on Jalan Wangsa Delima 4 in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, sometime around Monday afternoon (11 May).

Based on the footage, the sinkhole appears to have formed next to a drainage grate, with large volumes of water pouring into the cavity from what appears to be a drain pipe underneath the road.

Water could be seen pooling at the bottom of the hole, with exposed rebar and bricks protruding from its walls ultimately forming sort of a miniature water feature.

A dashcam video by another Threads user in the comments showed his car travelling along the same road and passing over the sinkhole just as it opened up, jolting his car and forcing him to stop by the side of the road. It appears that his car nearly became stuck in the sinkhole if not for his quick reflexes.

Watch the video here:

The videos drew serious concern from the public, with many users highlighting the density of high-rise buildings in the area.

“Wangsa Maju? That area already has so many tall apartments and condominiums, and now the ground beneath is hollow,” one user commented.

“Drainage and water surface runoff. The soil erosion has been going on for a long time to cause this amount of soil movement,” said another Threads user.

Some users shared a heatmap of Sinkhole Susceptibility Hazard Zones by the Department of Survey and Mapping, which indicated very high susceptibility in the Ampang and Pandan Jaya areas, as well as Kepong and Jinjang.

Why do sinkholes occur in Kuala Lumpur?

Sinkholes in Kuala Lumpur happen primarily due to the city’s location on karstic limestone bedrock, which is naturally soluble in acidic groundwater, creating underground cavities that collapse over time.

This is exacerbated by heavy rainfall saturating the ground, leaking underground pipes causing soil erosion, and intense urban development.

Perhaps one of the most serious and tragic incidents involving a sinkhole was the one that opened up on Jalan Masjid India on 23 August, 2024.

Vijayaletchumy, a 48-year-old female tourist from India, fell into an eight meter-deep sinkhole along the aforementioned street.

Emergency and rescue teams attempted to locate her, but strong undercurrents likely exacerbated by heavy rain the city experienced during that time made their efforts nearly impossible. All they found were a pair of slippers that is believed to have belonged to the woman.

READ MORE: KL Sinkhole Tragedy: Five Days and Counting In Desperate Search For Vijayaletchumy

READ MORE: Sinkhole Victim’s Family Seeks RM824K In Compensation From Federal Government

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.