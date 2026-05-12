Pahang Sand-wiched In Dispute Between State And Federal Government

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Pahang has been seeking to export river sand primarily to generate tens of millions in state revenue while addressing sedimentation issues at the same time, according to Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, the Tengku Mahkota (Crown Prince) of Pahang.

The state argued that dredging is necessary to prevent flooding, and selling the excess sand is a key economic opportunity. However, the federal government has banned the export.

State officials believe that selling river sand can bring in significant revenue, with one estimate indicating potential earnings of RM500 million for state development programs, New Straits Times reported.

Pahang Chief Minister Datu Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail earlier said the state government is committed to ensuring every source of revenue was managed responsibly and sustainably while delivering the best returns for Pahang and its people.

Why did the federal government ban sand export in Pahang?

The main issue the federal government has with Pahang’s sand export seems to stem from environmental concerns, and the reason it has restricted sand mining activities is to protect against the ecological destruction of the longest river in peninsular Malaysia.

Parti Hijau Malaysia (The Green Party), a political party focused on environmental issues and forest conservation, has also been pressuring the federal government over concerns in this matter, accusing the government of double standards over sand and rare earth exports (REE).

Its secretary-general, Abdul Razak Ismail, said in a Facebook post: “Mining river sand for export is not allowed because it damages the environment. But mining rare earths for export is fine because it supposedly doesn’t affect the environment or the forest ecosystem, flora, and fauna?”

As the state fights for its rights to export sand from its own rivers, critics on the opposite front also expressed concerns that extensive sand mining could damage the local ecosystem, highlighting cases like Tasik Chini as examples of potential ecological damage.

Why export river sand and what is it used for?

River sand is a versatile material with a primary use in construction, where it acts as an aggregate to create concrete. Its rounded particles help fill voids between larger stones, creating a denser and stronger final product.

It’s also used in masonry to bind bricks and blocks, and as a key ingredient in wall plaster. Its fine texture is especially valued for achieving smooth, crack-resistant finishes on walls.

Huge quantities of river sand can be used to “create” new land from the sea, a common practice in places like Singapore.

Image: MI Organics

Other uses of river sand

Besides construction, other common applications of river sand are found in gardening and horticulture. Horticulturalists mix river sand in soil to improve drainage and aeration, preventing plant roots from becoming waterlogged.

Glass manufacturing also makes use of high-quality river sand with high silica content.

Sometimes, river sand is used in water filtration systems to remove impurities.

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