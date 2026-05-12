Nostalgia Wins: Selangor Man Wins RM14.8 Million By Betting On His Old Car Plate Numbers For 10 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man in Selangor won big at the lottery after betting on two of his old car number plates for 10 years.

According to 8TV, the 52-year-old property manager said he consistently bet on the numbers 9186 and 4828. The numbers had nostalgic value for him. He shared that the number plates are like “timecodes” representing a series of his memories.

He said he missed his old cars and never thought he would win both numbers at the same time. Both numbers helped him take home a Toto 4D jackpot of RM14.8 million, plus an additional RM336 bonus, and he only bet RM6 in total.

He admitted that he was skeptical of news about lottery winners becoming rich overnight, until it happened to him.

When asked about his future plans, he said he has plans to buy a luxury car, but will also manage his finances prudently. He plans to invest in real estate to ensure his wealth is steadily managed long term.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.