“Move On”: Tun Faisal Warns Sacked Hamzah Camp Against Returning to PN

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has urged former expelled party MPs and assemblymen to move on instead of seeking a return to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) camp.

Taking a swipe at former party leaders, Tun Faisal claimed they have repeatedly become the source of internal conflicts wherever they go politically.

“It would be best for them to move on and stop becoming the cause of divisions. Previously, they were already the source of internal conflict within Bersatu,” he told TRP when contacted.

Tun Faisal also claimed that disputes would likely emerge again if the group attempted to join PN after their dismissal from Bersatu.

“Later, when they apply to join, there will be disputes. After that, when they start asking for seats, more disputes will arise again,” he added.

Tun Faisal added that based on past political developments, the individuals involved would eventually create instability regardless of which political platform they became part of.

“In the end, they will become the source of division wherever they are,” he added.

He was referring to sacked Bersatu deputy president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who is expected to announce his new political vehicle later this month.

READ MORE: Hamzah’s New Political Vehicle To Be Announced By Month-End, Sources Say

Hamzah and his men were sacked by Bersatu in what has been described as a purge by many outsiders, although political analysts believe that Bersatu is illuminating political liabilities and making sure that there is a continuity of leaders that align with the current leadership.

READ MORE: Woeful Weekend For Bersatu As Party Faces Leadership Crisis

It has long been an open secret that Hamzah and Bersatu secretary general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali never shared the best of relationships, with tensions between their respective camps also widely known within the party.

Supporters aligned with Hamzah had also allegedly accused Mohamed Azmin and his allies of orchestrating their exit from Bersatu.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.