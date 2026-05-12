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19-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of KTPM Student Found Stabbed 61 Times In Kelantan
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19-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of KTPM Student Found Stabbed 61 Times In Kelantan

The suspect was the victim’s boyfriend.

by
May 12, 2026

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Muhammad Hazim Muhammad, 19, has been charged at the Magistrate’s Court with the murder of Nurfisya Zulkifly, whose body was found with 61 stab wounds in Ketereh, Kelantan earlier this month.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, an offence that carries the death penalty or between 30 and 40 years in prison, and at least 12 strokes of the cane, if the death sentence is not imposed.

The court denied bail and set 12 July for case management and submission of the forensic report.

What happened that day?

On 30 April, villagers found the body of 19-year-old Nurfisya Zulkifly near the paddy fields in Kampung Padang Sima, Ketereh.

The body sustained 61 stab wounds and the level of violence shocked many people.

The police raid resulted in the arrest of three men, aged 19 to 66, and a 60-year-old woman. The suspects had no prior criminal records and tested negative for drugs.

The police also seized a knife believed to have been used in the incident, along with two cars, two mobile phones, a set of clothing and a pair of slippers.

According to reports, it’s believed the motive for murder was due to jealousy. It’s believed that the victim and suspect, who was her boyfriend, had an argument before she was stabbed to death.

The case sparked fresh conversations about femicide. It came on the heels of another high-profile incident in October 2025, when a 14-year-old boy stabbed and killed a 16-year-old girl at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara 4.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death In Bandar Utama School

READ MORE: [Watch] Student Stabbed 200 times: Mother Denies Daughter Knew Attacker, Slams False Social Media Reports

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