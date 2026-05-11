Teacher Got Called ‘Babi’ Over Homework?

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Are kids nowadays becoming more rude, or are they simply less fearful of authority compared to the generations before them?

That certainly seems to be the sentiment online after a teacher shared her experience on Threads. According to the teacher, one of her students allegedly called her “babi” (pig) simply because she assigned homework to the class.

“Students nowadays seem to have completely lost their sense of respect and manners. I was casually called ‘babi’ just because I gave the class homework,” user @zeefysm wrote on social media.

The teacher added that the student involved was only in Form Two, while expressing disappointment over what she considered a light disciplinary action taken by the school.

“The school already took action last Friday, but the punishment was merely writing multiplication tables. Honestly, my heart still hurts over the incident,” she said.

What surprised many social media users even more was the relatively mild punishment imposed despite the seriousness of the offence.

Seriously? Just write multiplications after insulting a teacher like that?

A glance through the comments section showed many netizens describing the incident as excessive and reflective of declining respect towards teachers.

Some users remarked that during their school days, merely addressing a teacher by name alone would have been enough to get them disciplined by their parents, let alone openly insulting a teacher with profanity.

Others argued that such incidents are becoming more common because teachers today are no longer allowed to discipline students as firmly as before.

Still, perhaps there is another side to the conversation worth considering.

Many from older generations probably got away with far more questionable behaviour growing up simply because social media did not exist back then. Unlike today, moments of misconduct were rarely recorded, shared publicly or turned viral online within hours.

This raises an uncomfortable but honest question — were students back then truly better behaved, or were they simply luckier to grow up in an era without cameras and social media scrutiny everywhere?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.