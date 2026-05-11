PMX: RON95 Subsidy Rationalisation For High Income Groups To Be Finalised Soon

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A proposal for more comprehensive targeted subsidies, specifically RON95 fuel subsidies for the T20 income group, is being refined and will be finalised in the near future, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The proposal comes amid calls for petrol subsidies to be reserved for lower- and middle-income groups.

Anwar said the Crisis Management Task Force under the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) — chaired by Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican — is currently reviewing the proposal.

He also suggested that the recalibration is being adjusted in a way that does not affect the upper-middle class.

“In principle, we agree, but we want to ensure it does not affect the upper-middle class. They are working on it, and I hope it will be finalised soon,” he told reporters during a government programme at Universiti Malaya yesterday (10 May).

According to the New Straits Times, economists had earlier estimated that exlcuding the T20 group from the Budi95 subsidy programme could save the government up to RM1.5 billion a month.

For the week of 7 to 13 May 2026, unsubsidised RON95 climbed five sen to RM4.02 per litre, while RON97 remains at RM4.90 per litre.

Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia also increased by five sen to RM5.17 per litre, while in East Malaysia it holds at RM2.15 per litre.

Subsidised RON95 remains unchanged at RM1.99 per litre.

These prices, announced by the Ministry of Finance, reflect high global oil prices exceeding US$100 a barrel.

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