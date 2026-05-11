No End Yet To Negeri Sembilan’s Drama, Another New Sungei Ujong Chief Appointed

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In the latest update involving Negeri Sembilan’s adat (customary) dispute, a septuagenarian was proclaimed as the new Dato’ Klana Petra Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, replacing former chief Datuk Mubarak Dohak.

Abd Rahman Limat, who is 70 years old and a retired government worker, was proclaimed as the 11th Undang Luak Sungei Ujong at an adat ceremony held at Telapak Tua Kampung Chedang, Rasah, on the evening of 10 May, Harian Metro reported.

The father of six said the appointment was agreed upon by the Ibu Soko, Buapak, and Tiang Balai Perut Waris Hulu.

Abd Rahman is reported to be from the Suku Biduanda Waris Klana, while his position within the lineage is Datuk Juan Waris Perut di Hulu Luak Sungei Ujong.

He was previously said to have submitted his name as a candidate for the Undang Luak Sungei Ujong post on 13 November, 2004.

A young accountant almost became chief last week but his appointment was “invalid”

Last week, 29-year-old accountant Muhammad Faris Johari, was reported to have been appointed as the 11th Undang Luak Sungei Ujong.

However, his appointment was deemed invalid after the Dato’-Dato’ Lembaga Adat Ujong claimed that the people who announced and validated Muhammad Faris’ appointment were previously dismissed from their roles, therefore rendering them ineligible when it comes to any appointment process in Sungei Ujong.

READ MORE: New Chapter For Luak Sungei Ujong As 29YO Accountant Becomes 11th Chief

READ MORE: Appointment Of Muhammad Faris As Undang Luak “Not Valid” In Latest N9 Drama Twist

The Undang Luak saga began after Mubarak attempted to depose the state’s head ruler Yang Di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir in early April 2026.

He did so by reading a proclamation which was broadcasted live on Facebook, and later met resistance from other key adat figures who claimed that he had been dismissed from his title as Dato’ Klana Petra Undang Luak Sungai Ujong since May 2025.

It was reported that he had lost his position as Undang Luak Sungei Ujong after he allegedly violated a number of customs and syariah laws, including feeding false information to a religious district officer in 2018 to change his wedding date.

READ MORE: Can Negeri Sembilan’s Ruler Actually Be ‘Fired’?

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