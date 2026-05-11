MKM Denies Anti-Anwar Revolt, Says Viral Statement Was “Hijacked” By Individuals

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Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia (MKM) has denied claims that the student wing is withdrawing support for party president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the circulation of a media statement issued in the organisation’s name.

MKM secretary-general Aqeef Salih stressed that the viral statement did not represent the organisation’s official position.

Aqeef described the statement as the action of “a few individuals” within the central leadership who allegedly used MKM’s platform to push their own agenda while creating confusion and negative perceptions towards the organisation.

“As secretary-general of MKM, I deny that the media statement circulating today represents the organisation’s official stance.

“The statement was never discussed, agreed upon or decided through MKM’s official channels,” he said in a statement issued last night.

Aqeef also criticised the move, branding it as unprofessional, irresponsible and made in bad faith, as it was issued anonymously, pointing out that it did not even include the name or position of the individual responsible for issuing it.

“Any party that is truly brave enough to stand by their own position should do so openly instead of hiding behind the name of a student organisation,” he added.

The controversy emerged after a statement purportedly linked to MKM began circulating online, fuelling speculation of growing dissatisfaction among certain grassroots youth leaders towards Anwar’s leadership.

However, Aqeef insisted that MKM remains committed to organisational discipline, democratic processes and the principles of responsible student activism.

He stressed that personal views should never be imposed as the organisation’s official stance without a collective agreement and proper mandate from its leadership.

“MKM will never allow the student movement platform to be manipulated for the political interests of certain individuals.”

Aqeef said that the wing would remain loyal towards the PKR leadership, stating that the organisation would continue respecting the institution of the party presidency while fully supporting Anwar’s leadership.

“MKM as the student wing of PKR will continue to respect the institution of the president and fully support the leadership of Anwar.”

At the same time, he revealed that the secretariat would be examining the matter seriously, including taking appropriate action against any party found to have misused MKM’s name without authorisation.

He added that MKM would remain focused on championing student voices responsibly while upholding integrity and organisational principles moving forward.



Viral statement

A statement purportedly issued by the majority of MKM leadership began circulating online earlier yesterday, claiming that the group was withdrawing its support for Anwar because PKR was no longer viewed as a reform-driven party committed to opposing abuses of power.

The statement also alleged that MKM’s new political direction would be announced later tonight during a press conference at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

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