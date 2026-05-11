Hantavirus: What Is It & What’s The Situation In Malaysia?

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With Covid-19 still fresh on our minds, it’s understandable that we are all wary of the current Hantavirus cluster linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius. Here we attempt to explain what Hantavirus is and what it is not, especially why it’s not the same as Covid-19 nor will it be a pandemic (for now).

What is a Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is not new and it’s a virus that has been studied for decades. Hantaviruses is a family of viruses spread primarily by rodents (mice and rats) that can cause severe, often fatal, respiratory or renal illnesses in humans.

The disease is spread by breathing in airborne particles from dried rodent urine, droppings, or saliva.

The Andes (ANDV) strain is the only type of Hantavirus that is known to spread person-to-person. ANDV is primarily found in South America, and it causes severe Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS).

Hantavirus cause two syndromes: Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is common in the Western hemisphere, while haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) is found mostly in Europe and Asia.

Hantavirus is spread when airborne particles from dried rodent urine, droppings, or saliva are breathed in. For illustration purposes. Image: Freepik.

What are the symptoms?

Hantavirus symptoms appear 1 to 8 weeks after exposure. It starts with flu-like symptoms such as:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches (especially in thighs or back)

Headaches

Vomitting

The illness progresses rapidly within 4 to 10 days later to severe, life-threatening symptoms, such as:

Severe shortness of breath

Cough

Fluid buildup in the lungs

Where did the Hantavirus cluster form?

A Hantavirus cluster formed aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship during a voyage that began in early April 2026.

The outbreak is believed to have originated from a birdwatching excursion in Ushuaia, Argentina. A Dutch ornithologist Leo Schilperoord, 70, has been identified as the ‘’patient zero.’’ He was passionate about birdwatching, which led him to a landfill near the southern Argentine city of Ushuaia. It’s believed he contracted the rare Andes strain there.

Schilperoord was the first patient to die of the virus on board the ship on 11 April 2026. His wife, Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, briefly accompanied his body back on a scheduled flight back to Netherlands before succumbing to the disease herself. She was too ill to board her connecting flight to the Netherlands and passed a few days later on 25 April in a Johannesburg hospital.

How many deaths on the cruise ship so far?

As of 9 May 2026, three deaths have been reported following the outbreak on MV Hondius. In total, there are six confirmed cases and two probable cases so far.

The relevant authorities are racing to trace dozens of people who disembarked from the cruise ship before the hantavirus outbreak was detected, and anyone who has come into close contact with them since.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the outbreak is not the start of a pandemic like Covid-19 because the hantavirus spreads through “close, intimate contact.”

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Andes strain doesn’t spread easily between people like Covid-19. Human-to-human transmission requires prolonged contact, and often in enclosed spaces.

Can you treat it? Is Hantavirus treatable?

There’s no specific antiviral drug, but it’s manageable through supportive care, including rest and hydration. Supportive care is most effective when initiated early. In more serious cases, patients will require hospitalization, intensive care and respiratory support.

Severe cases of the hantavirus will require hospitalisation. For illustration purposes. Image: Freepik.

What can you do to prevent a hantavirus infection?

First things first, avoid contact with rodents and their droppings. You can take precautions by sealing entry points at homes or sheds, using traps and cleaning contaminated areas safely. Make sure there’s ventilation in the space you’re cleaning.

Do not clean dry rodent droppings by sweeping or vacuuming. To clean it up, use a 1:10 bleach solution and clean while wearing gloves and masks. Remember, the hantavirus enters our system when we inhale airborne particles from dried rodent urine, droppings, or saliva.

What’s the situation in Malaysia?

Malaysia remains free of the hantavirus, but cautionary measures are being carried out. We have learned some things during the Covid-19 pandemic. The closest ‘’source’’ we have to the virus are the two people in Singapore who have been quarantined and closely monitored.

READ MORE: Two Singaporeans Quarantined After Sharing Cruise & Flight With Infected Passenger

According to The Star, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad assured the public that Malaysia’s healthcare system is fully equipped to detect and treat the virus.

The Institute for Medical Research (IMR) is ready to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, when the need arises. Health officers are also stationed at all international entry points and the ministry will continue strengthening sanitation activities.

Additionally, there’s strict monitoring on the maritime sector. Health inspections are mandated for all ships and vessels entering Malaysian waters, especially those arriving from high-risk areas.

Dzulkefly explains that a Pratique Certificate or Certificate of Free Pratique, is an official document issued by port health authorities for vessels that pass health checks. The certificate is extra assurance that the ship is free from infectious disease and is allowed to enter a port, board, or disembark.

Dzulkefly emphasized that the country must remain vigilant against the hantavirus.

We do not want to be alarmist, but we also do not want the people to be complacent. No country is safe unless we take precautionary measures and remain prepared. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad

He urged the public to play their part by ensuring high levels of cleanliness to keep rodent populations at bay. He also advised those experiencing any symptoms to seek medical treatment immediately.

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