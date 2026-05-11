EPF Members Can Now Pass Retirement Savings To Family

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If you are confident that your retirement savings are already sufficient, you can now transfer part of those savings to your immediate family members – spouse and children – through the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) i-Legasi facility to boost their saving.

EPF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said that as Malaysians continue to live longer, retirement planning must also evolve to ensure savings are not only accumulated, but are sufficient and sustainable over the long term.

“We are evolving to support our members not just in saving, but in making informed decisions to ensure their savings last a lifetime and to leave a legacy for their loved ones,” he said in a statement.



According to EPF, the i-Legasi facility would enable members to transfer a portion of their EPF savings into the EPF accounts of immediate family members upon reaching full withdrawal age.



“The transfer amount is aligned with the Retirement Income Adequacy (RIA) Framework1, with only balances above the Adequate Savings level eligible for transfers.



“The transfer will come from savings that are already available for withdrawal, and will be placed into the recipient’s retirement savings accounts, which are meant for long-term savings.

“The facility transfers savings from the transferor’s Akaun 55, or Akaun Emas for members aged 60 and above, to the transferee’s Akaun Persaraan, or Akaun Emas for transferees aged 55 to 59, to ensure the savings remain preserved for retirement,” the statement reads further.



So, who can transfer to whom?

Members aged 55 or 60 and above are eligible to transfer part of their retirement savings under the i-Legasi facility, provided they have savings exceeding the Adequate Savings threshold. Only the excess amount beyond this level can be transferred.

According to the guidelines, eligible members may also distribute their savings to more than one immediate family member. However, they must ensure that their remaining balance continues to stay above the Adequate Savings level after any transfer is made.

On the receiving end, transfers are limited strictly to immediate family members, namely spouses and children. Recipients must be below the national minimum retirement age of 60 and must also be EPF members who are either Malaysian citizens or permanent residents. There is no restriction on the amount that each eligible recipient may receive.



More facilities upgraded by EPF



Apart from the i-Legasi, EPF also upgraded the monthly payment method under the Age 55/60 Withdrawal as i-Emas, and the rollout of the Retirement Goal Calculator.

Learn more about this upgrade by visiting any EPF branches nationwide, or refer to the EPF official website at www.kwsp.gov.my or via KWSP i-Akaun.

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