“Ini Semua Salah DAP” — Myth, Politics, Or Manufactured Narrative?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Anyone who follows Malaysian politics would almost certainly be familiar with the phrase “ini semua salah DAP” (this is all DAP’s fault).

While it is difficult to pinpoint exactly when the phrase first emerged or entered our mainstream political discourse, it has over time become a recurring line often heard in public debate.

The phrase was echoed not only by political opponents of the DAP, but also at times even referenced in discussions involving its coalition partners and leaders.

To better understand the persistence and political significance of this narrative, TRP reached out to a Malay lawmaker from DAP for comment, seeking clarification on why the party continues to be a frequent focal point in Malaysian political blame narratives, and how such perceptions shape public discourse and inter-coalition relations.

Fear-mongering tactic against DAP



According to Syerleena Abdul Rashid, the phrase “Ini semua salah DAP” has become so deeply embedded in Malaysian political discourse that the party is often blamed whenever political tensions, economic anxieties or coalition disputes emerge.

Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Credit DAP Malaysia)

The Bukit Bendera MP said the narrative has increasingly become part of the country’s political vocabulary, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

“In Malaysian politics, the phrase ‘Ini semua salah DAP’ has almost become part of our political vocabulary,” Syerleena told TRP.

Syerleena however said there was a certain irony behind the repeated attacks directed at the party, joking that DAP was seemingly being portrayed as powerful enough to be blamed for almost everything.

“In some ways, I suppose there is a strange compliment hidden in that — apparently DAP is powerful enough to be blamed for everything from inflation to the weather,” she said.

The DAP leader argued that such narratives are often deliberately amplified to simplify complicated national issues into emotional political messaging that is easier to mobilise public sentiment around.

According to her, it is easier for certain quarters to single out one political party than to explain the realities of coalition governance, policy compromises and the complexities involved in administering a multiracial country.

“It is much easier to point fingers at one party than to explain the realities of coalition politics, governance, or difficult policy decisions that require compromise from all sides,” she said.

Syerleena also acknowledged that DAP’s longstanding positions on governance, accountability, institutional reform and multiculturalism naturally attract strong reactions, especially within Malaysia’s highly polarised political environment.

She said that race and religion continue to be heavily weaponised in local politics, contributing to recurring attempts to portray DAP as a political threat.

However, she believes Malaysians are becoming increasingly politically mature and more focused on practical concerns affecting their daily lives.

“I believe the Malay community today is far more politically aware and discerning than many assume,” she said.

According to Syerleena, issues such as the economy, wages, education, employment opportunities and leadership competency now weigh more heavily on voters compared to fear-based political narratives.

“Fear-based narratives may still resonate with some segments, particularly in the age of algorithms and outrage politics, but Malaysians today are far more politically mature than many assume,” she added.

“It’s DAP’s own doing”

Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali has claimed that many of the criticisms directed at DAP stem from what he described as the party’s actions and demands that allegedly contradict the “spirit of the Federal Constitution”.

Datuk Ibrahim Ali (Credit Datuk Paduka Ibrahim Ali Facebook page)

Speaking to TRP, Ibrahim said public anger towards DAP did not arise without reason, although he acknowledged that not every accusation levelled against the party was necessarily accurate.

“A lot of things done by DAP go against the spirit of the Constitution. That is why people blame DAP. Maybe not everything is true, but 80% of what is being said is due to DAP’s own actions,” he claimed.

According to the former Umno parliamentarian, DAP often publicly expresses support for the Federal Constitution, Islam as the religion of the Federation and the special position of Bumiputera rights, but he argued that many of the party’s demands appear inconsistent with those principles.

He also accused the party of remaining silent on issues involving Islamic interests, which he claimed had fuelled dissatisfaction among segments of the Malay-Muslim community.

Ibrahim also pointed to the recent controversy involving a proposed pig farming project in Selangor, claiming the matter had heightened sensitivities among Malay-Muslims.

Referring to the issue, he alleged that DAP leaders had pressured Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to seek an audience with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah alongside the state Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari after the ruler opposed the proposal.

“They said it would be done in a safer area, but Tuanku already said no. This touches on the sensitivities of Malay-Muslims,” he explained.



READ MORE: [Watch] Nga Kor Ming Says Selangor Should Talk To Sultan About Pig Farm Ban



Apart from that, Ibrahim described DAP’s continued push for recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as unconstitutional, arguing that the qualification should not be recognised unless it aligns with the national education policy.

“No matter how good the certificate is, if it is not aligned with the national education policy, how can the country recognise it?” he asked.



READ MORE: What Is Dong Zong & Why Are They Fighting For UEC To Be Recognised?

He also criticised DAP’s calls for equal rights across all races, including references to the Setapak Declaration, arguing that Bumiputera privileges could not simply be distributed equally given Malaysia’s demographic composition.

“Bumiputera make up about 70% of Malaysia’s population. How can everything be divided equally among all races when the majority population consists of Bumiputera?” he said.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.