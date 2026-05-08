Two Singaporeans Quarantined After Sharing Cruise & Flight With Infected Passenger

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Two Singapore residents who were onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius are currently isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where they are being tested for hantavirus.

According to reports, one has a runny nose but is otherwise well. Meanwhile, the other person is asymptomatic. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said the risk to the general public in Singapore is currently low.

If they test negative for the virus, they will be quarantined for 30 days from the date of last exposure. They will be tested again before being released from quarantine. They will also undergo phone surveillance for the remaining period of 45 days from the date of last exposure.

CDA was notified on 4 and 5 May that both individuals were on the ship when it departed from the Argentinian port of Ushuaia on 1 April. The ship later reported an outbreak of Andes hantavirus.

The first person, a 67-year-old Singaporean, arrived in Singapore on 2 May, while the second person, a 65-year-old Singapore permanent resident, arrived on 6 May.

Both men traveled on the same ship and shared a flight from St Helena to Johannesburg on 25 April with a passenger later confirmed to have hantavirus. That individual has since died in South Africa.

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