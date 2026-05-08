Steven Gerrard Fires Warning Ahead of KL Legends Clash: “If I Play, We Won’t Lose”

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Liverpool legend and former captain Steven Gerrard is confident the AllStar Premier Legends side will avoid defeat against the AllStar World Legends in their upcoming clash in Malaysia this October, especially if he is part of the squad.

While admitting it may still be too early to make a firm prediction, the former England midfield maestro backed the Premier League legends to rise above the occasion against their international counterparts.

“It’s very early for a prediction, so I’d like to come back to that question.”

“But if I’m here and I’m part of it, which I hope I will be, we won’t lose. Especially if they’ve got many Manchester United players playing for them in the World Legends,” he said in a jest.

Gerrard (centre) answering reporters’ questions at the Parkroyal Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

Gerrard was in Malaysia today to promote the AllStar Legends match scheduled to take place on 3 October 2026 at the TM National Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Several football greats have already been confirmed for the exhibition showdown. Representing the AllStar Premier Legends side are former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam, striker Eidur Gudjohnsen (Chelsea) and full-back Ian Harte (Leeds United)

Meanwhile, the AllStar World Legends squad will feature former A.C. Milan goalkeeper Dida, forward Javier Saviola (Barcelona) and Maicon (Inter Milan).

More players are expected to be announced closer to the match date.

No friends on the pitch

Gerrard also stressed that the competitive fire which defined his career has never faded, even after more than a decade in retirement.

Speaking about exhibition matches, he said former elite footballers naturally revert to their competitive instincts once the whistle blows.

“I think if you’ve been a professional player at the highest level, that hunger and desire to win never leaves your body.

“I’ve played in numerous exhibition matches. Let me tell you, when that first whistle goes, all the friendliness stops.”

“For 90 minutes plus, you have that passion, that fight. That never leaves you. Especially if it’s Manchester United players on the opposition. I think you’ll know what I’ll be trying to do to win that game,” Gerrard said with a laugh.

He said his competitive nature had been embedded in him since childhood, even before becoming a professional footballer.

“I’ve been a very competitive player since a young age, even when playing amateur football,” he said.

He added that being surrounded by elite footballers throughout his career further strengthened that mentality.

“Luckily enough, I joined Liverpool and was around the England setup. You’re surrounded by players who have something special inside them.

“It’s that will to win, that fire, that passion and desire.”

Despite retiring more than 10 years ago, Gerrard said the urge to compete remains deeply rooted within him, whether in sports or everyday life.

“I’ve been retired for 10-plus years now. Whatever it is — whether it’s sport, competing individually or as part of a team — that feeling is still there.”

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