Saifuddin: Don’t Rush To Replace Your MyKad With New Version

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Malaysia is introducing a new, upgraded MyKad on 1 June 2026, featuring 53 enhanced security elements (up from 23) including QR codes for digital verification, laser engraving, and stronger encryption. While designed for better security, there is no need to rush, as existing MyKad holders are not required to replace their current cards.

Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution has advised Malaysians not to rush together all at once to the National Registration Department (JPN) to change their MyKad to the new version, as there is no provision that compels current MyKad holders to update it immediately after it launches.

He said while possessing a MyKad is mandatory for Malaysians aged 12 and above, there is no requirement for cardholders to replace their MyKad simultaneously, adding that there are currently more than 20 million MyKad holders in the country.

“I urge the public not to rush to the National Registration Department (JPN) to change their MyKad.

“The law does not require holders of the existing MyKad to immediately replace their cards once the new version is introduced,” he told a press conference in Johor Bahru recently.

Key highlights of the new MyKad include:

Enhanced Security: Includes UV elements, holograms, guilloche patterns, and microtext.

Includes UV elements, holograms, guilloche patterns, and microtext. Digital Verification: Features a QR code for quick enforcement check.

Features a QR code for quick enforcement check. Chip Upgrade: Improved encryption technology for better data protection.

Improved encryption technology for better data protection. No Touch ‘n Go: The new version will not include the built-in Touch ‘n Go function.

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