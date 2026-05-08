Gerrard Picks His Ultimate Teammates — Suarez, Torres & Fowler Make the Cut

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has named several former teammates he considers among the best players he ever shared a pitch with, describing the task of selecting only five as “very difficult”.

The former Liverpool captain said he had been fortunate to play alongside some of football’s biggest names throughout his career with both club and country.

Asked to name the top five players he had played with, Gerrard immediately acknowledged the challenge due to the sheer quality of players he encountered during his playing days.

“It’s very difficult to pick five,” he told reporters during his short visit to Malaysia today.

However, the former England midfielder eventually narrowed down his list to a group of players who left a lasting impression on him during different stages of his career.

Not surprisingly, three top strikers made the list. Gerrard first named former Liverpool strike duo Luis Suárez and Fernando Torres, both of whom formed devastating partnerships with him at Anfield.

“In the end, I’d say Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Xabi Alonso,” he said.

The former midfielder also included ex-Liverpool winger Steve McManaman, despite only briefly sharing the dressing room with him before the latter’s move to Real Madrid.

Completing the list was legendary Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, whom Gerrard described as one of the finest forwards in the English top flight during his prime years.

“Probably Robbie Fowler. For three or four years, he was the best striker in the Premier League,” he said, drawing claps from the audience.

Gerrard was in Malaysia today to promote the AllStar Legends match – between the Premier League and the World legends – scheduled for 3 October 2026 at the TM National Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Gerrard is widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players, winning multiple domestic and European honours while captaining both Liverpool and England during his illustrious playing career.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Gerrard made his senior debut in 1998 and went on to spend 17 years with the club, making more than 700 appearances and scoring over 180 goals.

He also captained Liverpool to several major honours, including the historic 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph in Istanbul, where the club famously recovered from a three-goal deficit to defeat AC Milan.

Gerrard also won two FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

At international level, Gerrard earned 114 caps for England and represented his country at three FIFA World Cups and three UEFA European Championships.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.