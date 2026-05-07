Umno–PH Tensions Expose Fragile Unity Government, Despite Mutual Dependence

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The ongoing friction between Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not come as a surprise, as both political entities have historically differed in terms of ideology and policy direction, according to Generasi Keadilan chairman Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff.

Commenting on the increasingly strained ties between parties within the unity government, Yusmadi said the cooperation between PH and Umno was fundamentally different from traditional political alliances, as it was formed only after the 15th General Election (GE15) produced a hung Parliament.

“This is not something shocking because historically both sides came from different ideological and political backgrounds,” he told TRP when contacted.



Unity Government is a new concept for Malaysia

He explained that the PH-Umno partnership emerged out of post-election necessity after no coalition secured enough seats to govern independently, unlike conventional coalitions that are formed before elections with a shared political platform.

“What happened in Negeri Sembilan today reflects that reality. Opposing coalitions formed either before or after elections do not necessarily guarantee long-term stability,” he said.

Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff

The former PKR Balik Pulau MP was referring to the recent political turmoil in Negeri Sembilan, where all 14 Umno-Barisan Nasional assemblymen announced the withdrawal of support for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun from PKR, before federal leaders from both camps later reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the unity government arrangement.

READ MORE: Umno-PH Close Ranks In Negeri Sembilan

This has prompted several PH leaders to openly question Umno’s loyalty and sincerity within the unity government, triggering sharp retaliatory responses from Umno leaders against PH component parties.

READ MORE: Akmal Dares PH To Sack Umno From Gov’t

Despite the tensions, Yusmadi believes there remains room for both sides to strengthen cooperation if they prioritise common ground over differences.

He said that both PH and Umno are now being led by a newer generation of leaders shaped by post-independence political realities rather than older post-war sentiments.

“What is important now is whether there is a genuine effort to search for a common understanding and prioritise bigger national interests instead of constantly highlighting differences.”

Yusmadi added that political cooperation in Malaysia’s increasingly fragmented landscape would require maturity, compromise and long-term commitment from all parties involved if the unity government hopes to remain stable moving forward.

Both Umno-BN and PH need one another



Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the political crisis in Negeri Sembilan could serve as a lesson for both Umno and PH component parties, highlighting that both blocs are ultimately dependent on each other.

Prof Dr Azmi Hassan

Azmi pointed out that the relatively balanced strength between PH and Umno–Barisan Nasional (BN) in Negeri Sembilan should be taken as a key indicator that cooperation remains essential to ensure political stability in government administration.

“There is a lesson behind the Negeri Sembilan political impasse because the strength of PH and Umno–BN is almost equal, and this should serve as a reminder that they still need each other,” he said.

According to Azmi, if a similar crisis were to occur in states such as Johor or Melaka, where Umno holds a dominant position, the party could feel less compelled to continue working with PH.

“So while there are negative aspects to what is happening in Negeri Sembilan, I believe there will ultimately be positive outcomes in terms of strengthening cooperation between the two main pillars of the unity government,” he added.

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