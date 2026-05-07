Social Media Flooded By Videos Of Klang Valley Floods, Again, And Again

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The Klang Valley was again ambushed by a sudden wave of flash floods that hit multiple areas yesterday afternoon (6 May).

Office workers, food vendors, and motorists found themselves caught in rising waters that flooded urban areas and highways in a matter of minutes after heavy continous rain began at around 3pm.

Many shared photos and videos of the chaos across several social media platforms, showing how severe the floods were.

Jalan 223, Petaling Jaya

Perhaps the most widely-shared flash flood incident from yesterday was of Jalan 223 in Petaling Jaya.

Through viral videos on social media, half-submerged vehicles can be seen on the road, and vendors at a food court in the area suffered losses to their business as tables, chairs, stalls, and even food ingredients were either underwater, or swept away by the flood.

Jalan 223 fully submerged after flash flood hits Petaling Jaya on 6 May 2026. Image: Threads

Gerai Kak Lia Selera Utara, one of the vendors in a food court along Jalan 51a/223 suffered business losses due to the flash flood. Image: Threads

New Pantai Expressway

A Threads user posted a video showing a section of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) heading towards Old Klang Road submerged by almost a foot of floodwater.

Vehicles can be seen moving slowly and carefully through the flooded highway, which already looked like a shallow river.

Traffic police were also on the scene to guide motorists through the flooded section safely.

Kampung Segambut Dalam

An area of Segambut also experienced flash floods, which ruined several shophouses and possibly a few vehicles too.

A video of the situation circulated on social media, showing fast-flowing floodwater going down a road. Rubbish such as plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, and other debirs were seen being swept away in the water. A snake was even spotted swimming through the flood current.

The Threads user who posted the video said: “Flood in Segambut Dalam. It only rained for a short while but the flood was as though it rained for an entire day.”

Menara Harvey Norman, Federal Highway

A video posted on Threads yesterday showed the road in front of Menara Harvey Norman along the Federal Highway disappear under floodwater.

One motorcyclist can be seen picking up his motorbike that presumably toppled from the flood’s strong current, while others can be seen pushing their bikes through the water to get to higher ground.

Bukit Jalil LRT station

Several social media users posted footage of floodwater from a road overflowing into the Bukit Jalil LRT station.

Some individuals noted that a flood rarely happens at the Bukit Jalil LRT station, reflecting how bad the situation was.

Eight vehicles trapped in flash floods, emergency services dispatched

The flash floods caused eight vehicles to be trapped across several locations in the Klang Valley yesterday afternoon.

According to The Star, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said it received emergency calls regarding flash floods on Jalan Awan Kecil, Taman OUG, Sri Petaling, Jalan Kuchai Lama heading towards Jalan Klang Lama, and the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway tunnel heading towards Sri Petaling.

The incident on Jalan Awan Kecil involved five trapped vehicles, while two vehicles were reported trapped on Jalan Kuchai Lama. One more vehicle was reported to be trapped in the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway tunnel due to waterlogging.

The department said its personnel conducted monitoring in the surrounding areas to ensure the situation was under control, and that no casualties were reported.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) weather forecast predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms across all states including Selangor (7 May) at around 4:30pm today.

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