Sinkhole Victim’s Family Seeks RM824K In Compensation From Federal Government

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The family of an Indian tourist, Vijaya Lakshmi, who fell into the Masjid Jamek sinkhole and never to be seen again, are seeking RM824,000 in compensation from the federal government.

According to the New Straits Times, the family’s lawyer M. Partiben said the sum was based on the damages awarded by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to a couple after their son was killed by a falling tree in 2023.

Partiben explained that they based the sum on the previous case because both cases involved negligence by local authorities. He added that the negligence in the sinkhole case involved underground utility issues and geological factors.

We urge the government, especially DBKL, to refer to and take into consideration that court decision in determining a reasonable amount of compensation in this case. M. Partiben, Vijaya’s family’s lawyer

If the compensation is deemed inadequate, the legal team will consider pursuing court action.

Partiben argued that Vijaya has been the family’s sole breadwinner and had been supporting her husband, who suffered from various ailments including diabetes, heart disease, and mobility issues linked to nerve-related conditions.

Additionally, the victim’s next-of-kin had to travel back and forth between India and Malaysia repeatedly for the past two years to handle the matters related to the case. This incurred significant expenses, and he recently lost his job after taking additional leave to attend to matters related to the death certificate.

The family had difficulties obtaining the death certificate because Vijaya was still classified as a missing person. They eventually received her death certificate from the National Registration Department (JPN) on 6 May.

Vijaya fell into a sinkhole that suddenly opened beneath her feet along Jalan Masjid India on 23 August 2024.

Despite extensive search and rescue operations, she was never found.

READ MORE: Sinkhole Opens In Heart Of KL, Rescue Underway For Trapped Woman

READ MORE: KL Sinkhole Tragedy: Five Days and Counting In Desperate Search For Vijayaletchumy

READ MORE: What Is Kuala Lumpur’s Ground Made Of & How Does It Relate To Sinkholes?

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