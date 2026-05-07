Malaysian Elephants “Settling In Well”, Says Tennoji Zoo

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A blog post by the Tennoji Zoo on 3 May updated readers on the condition of Dara, Amoi, and Kelat — three Malaysian elephants that were relocated from Taiping Zoo & Night Safari to the Japanese zoo in Osaka on 11 March.

According to the zoo’s staff member, the trio were put on display in their enclosure beginning from 21 April.

“After years of eagerly waiting for their arrival, the elephants have finally made it to Japan. Words cannot express how grateful I am that they have come. This time, I’d like to reintroduce the elephants to you,” the post wrote.

The update informed readers about the elephants’ distinct personality traits while they adjust to their new environment

Dara, Amoi, and Kelat. Image: Tennoji Zoo

Kelat is described as “assertive but also a bit of a spoiled child”. Kelat is a 20-year-old male elephant and is the largest of the three, and male Asian elephants of his age apparently prefer to live alone rather than in herds. Tennoji Zoo built an “Elephant House” where males can live alone, but it seems that Kelat was lonely and wanted to be in the company of Dara and Amoi. In the end, the zoo decided to put all three elephants together in one “Elephant Home”.

Dara, a 14-year-old female elephant, is said to have a cautious and reliable personality. Zookeepers say that she is very observant of her surroundings, and is quite protective of Amoi like how an older sister would be. She is also more affectionate towards the Malaysian mahouts stationed there, suggesting that she is still adjusting to her new home.

Amoi, the baby of the group. Image: Tennoji Zoo

Being only nine years old, Amoi is the youngest of the three, and she is said to have an “innocent and adventurous spirit”. Keepers have observed Amoi’s tendency to be very playful, but also easily scared. Amoi frequently reaches out to Dara when she gets nervous.

The Malaysian elephants and their mahouts are still adjusting

The zoo employee acknowledged that both the elephants and caretakers are still in an adjustment phase, adding that efforts are ongoing to ensure the animals’ long-term welfare.

“I am overwhelmed by the high skill level of the Malaysian staff who have been working with the elephants over many years, and I am learning much from both them and the elephants,” the Tennoji Zoo staff wrote.

Heartwarming moment as the elephants huddle together to sleep

The staff member shared an additional heartwarming moment of the three elephants huddled in their enclosure. A picture attached in the post showed Kelat, Dara, and Amoi sleeping together in the “Elephant House”.

Image: Tennoji Zoo

“Elephants are very wary animals and often sleep standing up. It’s said that they only lie down and sleep for short periods when they feel safe. When I saw this, I ws truly moved and couldn’t stop grinning,” the zoo employee said.

Three Malaysian mahouts are taking care of Kelat, Dara and Amoi

Three mahouts from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre (NECC) are currently assigned to care for Dara, Amoi and Kelat at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan.

The trio includes mahout Ali Gadong from the Orang Asli Che Wong community, who has prior experience handling all three elephants, Utusan Malaysia reported.

NECC head Che Ku Mohd Zamzuri Chik Wan Ab Rahman said Ali was selected to travel to Japan alongside fellow mahouts Suhaimi Ibrahim and Mohd Faizal Ahmad to manage the elephants at the zoo.

He said the three began their assignment on 15 April and will remain there for two months, with the possibility of an extension depending on operational needs and an assessment by the zoo’s management.

He added that the mahouts are focusing on handling, taming and monitoring the health of the elephants.

“Ali is the primary mahout for Kelat, a 20-year-old elephant, and is also experienced in handling Dara (15) and Amoi (10), making him one of the key personnel at Kuala Gandah NECC,” he said.

Mahout dismisses claims that the elephants are in distress

The relocation of the elephants sparked backlash from the Malaysian public and animal welfare groups, who alleged that the gentle giants will not fair well in such a different environment.

However, Che Ku Mohd Zamzuri dismissed claims that the elephants at Tennoji Zoo were in distress, saying daily reports and videos from mahouts show the animals are stable and adapting well to their new environment.

He said social media interpretations based on clips or photos can be misleading, as they do not reflect the full context of how the elephants are managed.

According to monitoring reports, all three elephants have also gained weight in under two months, which he said is a strong sign they are healthy and receiving proper care and nutrition.

He added that so-called “elephant tears” are simply a normal way for elephants to clear dust from their eyes, not a sign of sadness.

The elephants, originally from Kuala Gandah and previously housed at Zoo Taiping & Night Safari under a conservation programme, were later relocated to Tennoji Zoo.

Meanwhile, he said the success of Ali, an Orang Asli mahout from the small Che Wong community in the Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve, reflects growing recognition of local traditional knowledge.

READ MORE: Elephants Adjusting To Tennoji Zoo But Kelat’s Tusk Had A Mishap

READ MORE: Don’t Send Them Away: Malaysians Question Welfare Of 3 Elephants Allegedly Headed To Japan

READ MORE: Perak Exco Assures That Three Elephants Sent To Japan Zoo Will Be Closely Monitored

READ MORE: Malaysians Hold Protest Demanding Elephants In Japan Be Returned Home

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