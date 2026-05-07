Closing The Gap: The Push For Better Pedestrian Infrastructure In Petaling Jaya & Everywhere Else

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As urban areas continue to grow and traffic congestion intensifies, city planners frequently overlook a critical component of livable communities: pedestrian infrastructure. The needs of those on foot are often sacrificed in favour of vehicle-centric development.

In a video shared on Instagram by user @kakijalankaki, a pedestrian showed how the first-mile and last-mile infrastructure for public transportation has been overlooked in Petaling Jaya, especially around the Asia Jaya LRT station.

The videos showed pedestrians navigating busy roads, avoiding or weaving past cars to get to the other side of the road. Strategically placed zebra crossings and pedestrian traffic lights would make the surrounding roads safer and more walkable.

They also suggested that the car parks outside the LRT station be transformed into a vibrant area filled with shops and other conveniences. This makes it a much nicer experience to walk to work or grab lunch with colleagues or friends in the area.

While some agreed with the video, a user in the comments pointed out that there are two pedestrian bridges before and after Jaya 33. The question remains: Why can’t we have both zebra crossings and the pedestrian bridges?

Another user said it might be better to build pedestrian bridges directly to the Asia Jaya LRT station, adding that this infrastructure should be the norm for all public transport hubs.

Adding to the conversation, an Instagram user proposed building an underpass to improve foot traffic flow without disrupting vehicle movement on the road.

With the right expertise at their disposal, urban planners and local council officials are well-positioned to turn these concerns into meaningful action. The issues have been raised; now it must be followed by action.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.