Activist Calls For Urgent OSH Overhaul In Schools After Fatal Johor Incident

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Social activist and Road Safety Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has called for a stronger nationwide push to institutionalise occupational safety and health (OSH) practices, especially in schools.

Lee warned that safety culture in educational institutions must be treated with the same seriousness as in formal workplaces.

He stressed that while existing guidelines are important, Malaysia must go further by embedding a structured safety system within every school, in line with the principles of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“While guidelines are important, what is equally crucial is the need to cultivate a strong culture of safety in every school,” he told TRP when contacted.

Lee said schools should be formally recognised as workplaces while pointing out that a proactive safety framework is essential to prevent avoidable tragedies involving students and school staff.

The former parliamentarian proposed the establishment of Occupational Safety and Health Committees in all schools nationwidem, adding that the commitee should include school administrators, teachers, support staff, and where appropriate, parent representatives.

Such committees would play a critical role in identifying hazards, conducting routine risk assessments, monitoring compliance with safety standards, and recommending improvements to strengthen overall safety conditions within school compounds.

He said that these include traffic management within school premises, pedestrian safety at entrances, emergency preparedness, fire safety protocols, building maintenance, electrical systems, laboratory safety, sports and playground conditions, food hygiene in canteens, and mental health support systems for both students and educators.

Lee emphasised that safety must become part of the school culture itself, not merely a compliance requirement, adding that prevention remains far more effective than responding to incidents after they occur.

“The safety of our children must never be compromised. Every child has the right to study in a safe environment, and every parent has the right to send their children to school with peace of mind.”

Lee was responding to the Education Ministry announcement that it is finalising new guidelines to strengthen safety at schools nationwide, with input from the Education Institution Safety Reform Committee taken into account.

This follows another incident that tragically claimed the life of an eight-year-old child, which occurred right in front of the entrance of their school in Johor yesterday.

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