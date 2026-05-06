Umno-PH Close Ranks In Negeri Sembilan

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Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have agreed to maintain their cooperation in Negeri Sembilan under the Unity Government.

The decision was reached during the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting between Umno and PH yesterday evening.

The meeting was also jointly chaired by Prime Minister and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the chairman of BN.

In a joint statement, the council said both parties had arrived at a consensus to preserve their cooperation in Negeri Sembilan, stressing that continuity in governance remains crucial to ensuring stability and safeguarding the rakyat’s well-being.

“The Umno–Pakatan Harapan Leadership Consultative Council also agreed that any decision by the Negeri Sembilan state government that could trigger sensitivities or create room for disputes must be promptly referred to the Umno–Pakatan Harapan Leadership Consultative Council,” the statement, which was issued together by PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and UMNO secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, reads.

While no comment was made on Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s position, it is understood that he remains secure for the time being. The decision is also expected to effectively quell any attempts to unseat him.

Political tensions in Negeri Sembilan emerged after the state government led by Aminuddin rejected a declaration by the state’s four Undangs claiming that Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir had been removed from office.

The tension deepened on April 27, when all 14 Umno–Barisan Nasional assemblymen withdrew their support for Aminuddin, claiming that he had failed to respect the state’s traditional rulers.

This prompted the state Perikatan Nasional to declare the support for Umno – BN to assume the menteri besar post.

It was later revealed that Negeri Sembilan Umno–Barisan Nasional representatives had acted independently, without any interference from the central leadership.

The Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias also said that the 14 assemblymen would not be reversing their position.

However, yesterday, Zahid, who is also Umno president, clarified that the party had never discussed the possibility of nominating one of its leaders as the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

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