Motorcyclist Dies From Brutal Head-On Collision In PJ Section 17

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A young motorcyclist died from a violent head-on collision with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Petaling Jaya yesterday afternoon (5 May).

Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, which showed a Proton X70 speeding through traffic in a residential area and barrelling onto the opposite lane before hitting an oncoming motorcycle at full velocity.

The motorcyle rider could be seen thrown into the air after being struck by the SUV.

Warning: the video ahead contains a graphic scene. Viewer discretion advised.

The driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle

In a statement, Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said the driver was an elderly local man in his 70s who lost control of his vehicle, veered into the opposing lane, and collided with a motorcycle rider in his 20s.

“In this incident, the victim suffered grievous injuries and died at the scene. The car driver involved did not sustain any inuries.

“The driver has been brought to Petaling Jaya police headquarters for further action. Initial urine and alcohol screenings on the driver yielded negative results,” Shamsudin said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Motorcyclists make up the most of road fatalities in 2025

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said earlier this year that motorcyclists statistically still account for the highest number of road fatalities in Malaysia.

According to a New Straits Times report dated 27 January 2026, he said 6,537 road fatalities were recorded in 2025 and 4,340 of those were motorcycle users.

Loke added, at the time, that the government was implementing targeted measures to improve safety for this high-risk group of road users such as road safety education and awareness programmes being expanded in schools, through a more focused collaboration with the Education Ministry.

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