Johor State Election In November?

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A Threads user has seemingly confirmed that the Johor state election may be called soon in her claim in a recent post.

In a post on the social media platform, user @nabihahbaharudin said her hall booking had been cancelled as the venue would be used for election purposes.

“You guys my marriage hall has to be canceled just like that from MPK because of election,” she wrote.

Interestingly, the user also claimed that she was informed the cancellation was due to election-related use of the venue when she contacted the municipal council.

When contacted by TRP, she clarified that she had earlier booked the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Ibrahim with the Kluang Municipal Council.

“They were just doing their job,” she said when commenting on the cancellation, which was supposedly linked to election-related use.

However, she had yet to respond to further queries from TRP regarding the exact date of the booking, although based on the comments, the booking date appeared to be in November.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke announced that the party is preparing for the possibility of snap polls in Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, taking into account the current state of the national political landscape.

Loke also said that the party had instructed the party’s machinery in the three states to be on standby following the party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting last night,

“The meeting discussed the latest political developments in Negeri Sembilan and decided on five matters, including directing all party machinery to prepare for possible snap elections in these three states,” he said in a statement.

READ MORE: DAP Reaffirms Support For N9 MB, But Gearing Up For Possible Snap Polls



Last month, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi stressed that the Johor state election would not be called early, as the current administration’s term will only end in April 2027.

According to Harian Metro, Onn said the Barisan Nasional-led Johor government still has about two years remaining to govern the state, and intends to focus on economic and infrastructure development for the benefit of the people.

“This is not an election season. The administration’s term will only end in April 2027, so we still have two years. As advised by the Regent of Johor, we should focus on developing the state,” he said during his winding-up speech at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar in May.

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