Finally Lah! Malaysians Can Watch 2026 World Cup

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The government has confirmed that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Unifi TV are the official broadcasters for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and honestly, this might be one of the most accessible World Cups Malaysians have had in a while.

104 matches. All of them will be aired live on Unifi TV.

RTM will air most of the matches, either live or delayed. This means free-to-air for a big chunk of the matches, including MyTV.

So if you’re the type who refuses to pay for subscriptions but will still wake up at 3am for football, you’re probably covered.

RTM is also expected to stream matches via RTMKlik, meaning you can watch on your phone, watch on your tablet or even watch while pretending to work.

Basically, the World Cup is following you everywhere now. And this World Cup is going to be big.

In case you forgot:

48 teams (biggest ever)

104 matches (also biggest ever)

Hosted across USA, Canada, and Mexico.

This thing is massive. Like, your sleep schedule will not survive massive.

The government reportedly allocated around RM24 million to secure the broadcast rights, with sponsors expected to come in as well.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said to make this happen, the government collaborated with the private sector to make sure Malaysians can enjoy the World Cup.

As reported by the New Straits Times, Fahmi said there will also be public viewing events to be organised at several locations.

READ MORE: World Cup 2026: Malaysians Ask Who Is Going To Be Our Official Local Broadcaster?

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