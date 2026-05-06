Faizal Azumu: “Tambun Won’t Miss Anwar Ibrahim Even If He Leaves”

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Tambun folks will not miss Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim even if he chooses to leave the constituency, said Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Faizal, who lost to Anwar in a four-cornered contest in the previous general election, said the Tambun MP’s track record suggests he has never been particularly tied to any single constituency.

“It is his right to remain or to contest in any seat he chooses. If he leaves Tambun, we would not be surprised. This would not be the first time he has moved on from a constituency,” he told TRP when contacted.

Faizal pointed out that Anwar had previously contested in Port Dickson before moving to Tambun, and earlier represented Permatang Pauh, describing such “seat hopping” as consistent with his political journey.

“We rarely see him in Tambun, and even if he decides to leave, we won’t miss him,” he added.

However, Faizal did not confirm whether he would continue to contest the Tambun parliamentary seat in the next general election.

“I am still the Bersatu division chief and Perikatan Nasional (PN) head for Tambun. We will assess a list of suitable candidates to be submitted to the top leadership, and leave it to them to decide who will represent PN in Tambun.”

It was previously speculated that Anwar could leave Tambun and contest in another constituency in the upcoming general election.

The situation also looks gloomy for Anwar as his Tambun seat had been listed under Tier 2B, or a marginal seat in his party’s preparation heading towards the upcoming general election.

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In the 15th General Election, Anwar, contesting in Tambun for the first time, won the four-way race with a majority of 3,736 votes.

The PKR president defeated Faizal, who was the incumbent at the time, as well as Barisan Nasional candidate Aminuddin Md Hanafiah and Pejuang candidate Abdul Rahim Tahir.



TRP also reached out to Perak PKR secretary Mohd Khairul Iwan Mat Khairi for comment but had yet to receive a response as of press time.



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