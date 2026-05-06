Elderly Driver Who Crashed Into Motorcyclist In PJ Out On Police Bail Due To Health Reasons

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The elderly driver who rammed and killed a motorcyclist at Jalan 17/21, Petaling Jaya, has been released under police bail for health reasons.

Petaling Jaya police chief, Assistant Commisioner Shamsudin Mamat, said the man in his 70s was previously detained to help with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the man has a valid driving license.

On 5 May, the man lost control of his vehicle before ploughing into an oncoming motocyclist on the opposite lane, and causing the motorist’s death.

In the videos shared online, the Proton X70 driven by the elderly man sped through traffic in a residential area and barrelling onto the opposite lane.

The motorcyclist, in his 20s, was thrown into the air upon impact and died at the scene. Shamsudin revealed that the victim also worked as a food delivery rider.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist Dies From Brutal Head-On Collision In PJ Section 17

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.