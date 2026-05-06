Akmal Dares PH To Sack Umno From Gov’t

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Angered by remarks from leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) questioning Umno’s position within the unity government, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh has challenged Amanah and DAP to expel the party outright.

Akmal, who is also a Melaka state executive councillor, said PH leaders should openly express their dissatisfaction by removing Umno from the government immediately.

“If Amanah and DAP think we are not sincere, then just ask PH to remove us from the coalition. Don’t just talk tough. Remove Umno ministers right now.

“They can still remain in government without Umno anyway, so what is there to fear? Just drop us,” he told TRP when contacted.

Following the result of a hung Parliament in the aftermath of the 15th General Election (GE15), PH, which won 82 seats, formed the government together with BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).



This unprecedented scenario led to the formation of the Madani Unity Government, as no single coalition secured the minimum 112 parliamentary seats required to form a government independently.



Relations between Umno and its partners in the unity government have come under increasing scrutiny following the political developments in Negeri Sembilan, where all 14 Umno–Barisan Nasional assemblymen withdrew their support for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, another PH component party, claiming he had failed to respect the state’s traditional institutions.

Tensions escalated further when state-level Perikatan Nasional (PN) declared its support for Umno–BN to take over the Menteri Besar post.

However, top leaders from both Umno and PH at the federal level have since agreed to maintain cooperation in Negeri Sembilan under the unity government, effectively preserving the status quo.

The move is widely seen as an effort to contain any attempts to destabilise or topple the current state administration.

READ MORE: Umno-PH Close Ranks In Negeri Sembilan

Earlier, Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa became the latest PH leader to question Umno’s sincerity as a coalition partner.

This followed remarks by DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng, who described Umno and BN as unreliable partners within the unity government.

Lim was referring to Umno Negeri Sembilan’s recent attempt to unseat Aminuddin after announcing its withdrawal of support for the Menteri Besar.

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