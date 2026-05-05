New Chapter For Luak Sungei Ujong As 29YO Accountant Becomes 11th Chief

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A 29-year-old accountant has been appointed as the 11th Dato’ Kelana Petra Undang Luak Sungei Ujong.

In an official media statement on Facebook, it is said that Muhammad Faris Johari’s appointment as ruling chief of Sungei Ujong in Negeri Sembilan was by consensus of several key figures in the state’s adat (customary) authorities including the Waris Nan Tua Klana Hulu, Ibu Soko-Ibu Soko Klana Hulu, and Waris-waris Klana Hulu.

The Waris Nan Tua Klana Hulu (noble who holds hereditary rights to Dato’ Klana Petra title), Orang Kaya Dato’ Laksamana Shaharumzaman Dato’ Lela Bangsa Abdul Malek, said the ceremony was carried out under customary law on 22 April.

“It was reinforced by the Ibu Soko Klana Hilir and Waris Klana Hilir and witnessed by the Ibu Soko Waris Negeri, Waris Negeri, Dato’ Lembaga Lingkungan, To’ Buapak Lingkungan and government officials.

“The election is based on the lineage in Clause 27 of the Sungai Ujong State Genealogy and Genealogy Act 1910 and the customary law of ‘complying with the law’ is enshrined in Clause 5 of the Sungai Ujong State Genealogy Act,” he said in a statement.

Shaharumzaman said, based on Clause 48 (VI) of the Sungai Ujong State Genealogy and Genealogy Act 1910, the appointment was confirmed by Dato’ Andulika Mandalika Zainol Ariffin Ibrahim which is valid and recognised by the Negeri Sembilan Government.

“The customary rules making Dato’ Klana Petra were made without outside interference, in accordance with Clause 14 (1) of the Negeri Sembilan State Constitution 1959. Also attached is the background of YM Waris Klana Hulu Muhammad Faris,” the statement said.

A young professional’s birthright

In a separate statement, it was stated that Muhammad Faris was born on 30 October 1997, the second child of Johari Meor Ngah and Ibu Soko Klana Hulu Shazlina Dato’ Sinda Maharaja Abd Karim.

“His mother is a graduate of McGill University, Montreal, Canada while his father is a graduate of Coventry University, England.

“Muhammad Faris is a Waris Klana Hulu who is a direct descendant of Dato’ Klana Petra Bador ibni Dato’ Penghulu Menteri Chantek, the first Undang Luak Sungai Ujong according to his mother’s lineage,” he said.

He is also the grandson of Dato’ Klana Petra Ma’amor bin Dato’ Menteri Kassim Undang Luak Sungai Ujong the 8th and YTM Dato’ Mendika Menteri Akhirulzaman Abdullah Panglima Muda Luk Undang Luak Jelebu the 12th (better known as the Singa Jelebu or The Lion of Jelebu).

Muhammad Faris is also a former student of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Beseri, Perlis before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

“He also obtained a professional qualification through the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) program in 2022 and is currently serving as an accountant at the global firm Marsh,” the statement said.

Source: Facebook | Majlis Dato Lembaga Ada Sungei Ujong

The Mubarak Dohak Crisis

The roots of the current situation trace back to Mubarak Dohak, the long-serving Undang of Sungei Ujong since 1993.

His position became disputed after he was removed in 2025 under adat and syariah-related grounds, leaving the office effectively in limbo.

However, the crisis escalated dramatically in April 2026.

Despite his removal, Mubarak took the extraordinary step of issuing and reading a declaration purportedly deposing the state ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

This move was unprecedented in modern Malaysian constitutional practice.

READ MORE: Can Negeri Sembilan’s Ruler Actually Be ‘Fired’?

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Chieftains Say Menteri Besar Not Fit To Run The State

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Political Standoff Persists Amid Conflicting Umno Signals Over MB Support

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Opposition Leader Now Takes Neutral Stance

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