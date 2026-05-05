Negeri Sembilan Opposition Leader Now Takes Neutral Stance

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In another twist in the Negeri Sembilan political saga, state opposition leader and Labu assemblyman Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker has announced that he will take a neutral stance, choosing not to support any side.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblyman said the decision was made after careful consideration, taking into account the interests of the people as well as the need to preserve political stability in the state.

“Our priority is to ensure the political environment remains conducive so as not to disrupt efforts towards economic recovery and growth, especially amid the current challenging conditions.

“At the same time, we are of the view that Umno’s stance at both the national and Negeri Sembilan levels appears inconsistent and has the potential to confuse the public.

“In fact, the approach taken seems to prioritise party interests over the broader interests of the people,” Mohamad Hanifah, who is also Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chief, said in a statement on Monday.

Previously, Negeri Sembilan PN had expressed support for the Umno-Barisan Nasional leadership to assume the Menteri Besar post and indicated its willingness to cooperate to ensure the stability of the state government and continuity of its administration.

READ MORE: Umno Withdraws Support For Negeri Sembilan State Government, Crisis Deepens

Barisan Nasional (BN) in Negeri Sembilan had earlier declared its withdrawal of support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi however on Sunday said that BN will continue supporting the unity government in Negeri Sembilan.

In the state assembly, PH holds 17 seats, BN 14, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) five.



READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Political Standoff Persists Amid Conflicting Umno Signals Over MB Support

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