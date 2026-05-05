JPN Says Not Mandatory Yet To Change To The New, Improved MyKad This June

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Starting June 2026, there’s a new MyKad with improved security features. Some of the improvements include a built-in QR code for faster digital verification.

This new rollout marks the sixth generation of the MyKad. The current version, which uses a microchip to store personal information, was introduced in 2001, and the last update was in 2012.

Do you need to change your old MyKad?

Amid news of the new MyKad rollout in June, there appears to be confusion among online users.

An online digital and personal loan marketplace portal shared an explanatory video about the new MyKad. The video explained how to replace the MyKad online, and shared that individuals can collect their new ID within 90 working days. The new MyKad will be disposed of if it wasn’t collected after that period.

However, the video’s caption caused confusion because it implied everyone could throw their old MyKad away soon.

Screenshot from Threads

The National Registration Department (JPN) set things straight

JPN said it’s true that a new MyKad can be collected within 90 working days after application, and the process to replace the MyKad online was accurately outlined in the video.

But, JPN added that it’s not mandatory to change to the new MyKad when the new version is released.

JPN said to wait for the official announcement and to check official sources for confirmation.

Based on JPN’s Facebook post dated 10 January 2026, our current MyKad is still valid, although the newly improved version will be released. In the same post, JPN advised everyone not to be rash with their decisions.

TLDR: Please keep your old MyKad if it’s still functioning and in good condition.

It’s important to keep your MyKad safe with you anywhere you go because those who fail to produce their identification card may be subject to action under Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990. If found guilty, the individual may face prison time for at least three years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both.

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