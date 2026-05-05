Hamzah’s New Political Vehicle To Be Announced By Month-End, Sources Say

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Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who was expelled from Bersatu, is expected to announce his new political vehicle by the end of the month, according to sources.

A source close to the Larut MP said the former Home Minister has already taken over an existing political party, which will be rebranded as the Opposition Leader’s new platform.

“Yes, the new party is already in place. We are not forming a new party from scratch, but rather taking over an existing one,” the source told TRP when contacted.

However, the source declined to reveal which party the former Home Minister has acquired.

Another source from Hamzah’s camp also confirmed the matter, saying the announcement is expected by the end of the month.

“Yes, it is true. This will be announced by the end of the month. As for which party has been taken over, let’s wait for the official announcement from Hamzah. What I can confirm is that this has already been finalised,” the source said, while also requesting anonymity.

It has previously been speculated that Hamzah may be taking over Parti Keluarga Malaysia or Berjasa, while there are also rumours that he and his supporters could join PAS as a strategic move to facilitate their reintegration into Perikatan Nasional (PN) following their strained departure from Bersatu.

Hamzah and his supporters were expelled from Bersatu in February following an internal party rift, during which he was accused of attempting to challenge the leadership of party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also a former prime minister.

READ MORE: Woeful Weekend For Bersatu As Party Faces Leadership Crisis

READ MORE: From Property To Politics: Who Is Hamzah Zainudin?

Among those also expelled were Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, as well as several other Bersatu division leaders aligned with Hamzah.

Just days after his dismissal, Hamzah launched the Reset movement, which he described as an initial step towards recalibration and reform, aimed at rebuilding collective strength and shaping a clearer, more promising future for the nation.

Hamzah is also said to retain the support from a host of Bersatu MPs including the suspended vice-president and Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah), Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Datuk Rasol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (Kubang Pasu), Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (Sungai Besar), Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (Rompin), Datuk Khir Mohd Nor (Ketereh), Zakri Hassan (Kangar), Roslan Hashim (Kulim Bandar Baharu), Komander (B) Nordin Ahmad Ismail (Lumut), Kalam Salan (Sabak Bernam) and Islahuddin Abbas (Mersing).

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