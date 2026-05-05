DAP Reaffirms Support For N9 MB, But Gearing Up For Possible Snap Polls

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DAP is preparing for the possibility of snap elections in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, with party machinery already instructed to be on standby.

According to the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke, the decision was made during the party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting last night after considering recent developments that could lead to the dissolution of the three state assemblies in the near term.

“The meeting discussed the latest political developments in Negeri Sembilan and decided on five matters, including directing all party machinery to prepare for possible snap elections in these three states,” he said in a statement.

On the Negeri Sembilan issue, DAP stressed that it would not support any attempt to replace Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun of PKR.

“We always respect and uphold the institution of the constitutional monarchy. All issues involving the royal institution and Adat Pepatih must be resolved with full respect and decorum, in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the state constitution,” he said.

Loke, who is also the Member of Parliament for Seremban and Chennah state assemblyman, expressed the party’s appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, for allowing the state administration to continue functioning as usual under Aminuddin.

READ MORE: Negeri Sembilan Political Standoff Persists Amid Conflicting Umno Signals Over MB Support

Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblynen in Negeri Sembilan had earlier announced its withdrawal of support for Aminuddin, but BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi later said the coalition would continue backing the unity government in the state.

In the Negeri Sembilan state assembly, Pakatan Harapan (PH) holds 17 seats, BN 14, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) five.

READ MORE: Umno Withdraws Support For Negeri Sembilan State Government, Crisis Deepens

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