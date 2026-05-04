Will Rafizi Actually Form His Own Party?

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Former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is allegedly looking into forming a new political party and is understood to have held discussions with several potential investors to explore the feasibility of the plan.

Individuals familiar with the matter claimed that Rafizi’s camp had met with at least two investors to secure funding for the proposed new political vehicle.

“However, the conditions set by the investors may not be aligned with Rafizi’s requirements,” said a source who declined to be named.

The discussions are said to be at an early stage, with no formal decision yet made on whether the new party will proceed.

READ MORE: Rafizi To Defend His Seat As Pandan MP In GE16, Political Direction To Be Revealed In June

However, the source did not reveal the details of what was discussed during the meeting, but confirmed that the two investors involved in talks with Rafizi’s camp are individuals with prominent backgrounds.

TRP attempted to verify the matter with Rafizi’s camp but was unable to obtain confirmation, as no official response was provided despite efforts to reach out for clarification.

One of the PKR MPs believed to be a supporter of Rafizi, Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail, also declined to comment on the matter.

“I don’t have any information on this matter at the moment. As Rafizi has said, the issue will be decided in June, so we will wait until then,” she said when contacted.

Rafizi’s relationship with his party, PKR, has reportedly turned cold since the party elections in May 2025.

Back then, the former PKR deputy-president was challenged and subsequently defeated by Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is also the daughter of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He had also been issued a show-cause letter by PKR after announcing his intention to defend the Pandan parliamentary seat on a ticket other than PKR, the main component party of Pakatan Harapan.

On the formation of a new party, Rafizi previously said that a final decision would be reached only in June, after extensive consultations with his inner circle.

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