Veteran Actor Jalil Hamid Dies At 69

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Malaysian entertainment lost one of its familiar faces with the passing of Jalil Hamid, a performer whose career quietly spanned decades, leaving a lasting imprint on local television and film.

The veteran actor’s death was confirmed by his daughter Afiqah Jalil, as reported by Xtra.

“After Subuh prayer, dad fell asleep. Then at about 12.30pm, mom went to check on him and he had already passed away,” she was quoted as saying.

Jalil is expected to be laid to rest after Asar prayer at the USJ21 Muslim cemetery.

Also a singer, Jalil built his reputation not on flashy stardom, but on consistency, warmth, and an ability to slip effortlessly into characters that felt real.

Whether he was playing a stern father, a village elder, or a comic supporting role, he brought a grounded authenticity that resonated with audiences across generations.

Born in Johor, Jalil just turned 69 in April.

He was schooled in the art of stage performance at Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang.

He began his journey in the arts at a time when the local entertainment industry was still carving out its modern identity.

Jalil became a familiar face through television and film in the 1990s.

He made his mark as a comedian in Gado Gado and also starred in various films such as Driving School, Baginda, Buli and many more.

Known to be professional, humble, and deeply committed to his craft, Jalil was dedicated to his work despite not one to chase the limelight.

His passing marks the end of an era, particularly for his fans.

Jalil Hamid leaves behind a legacy of honest storytelling and a reminder that impact isn’t always loud. Sometimes, it’s built slowly, scene by scene, year by year until it becomes something people carry with them long after the credits roll.

Many expressed their grief and shared condolences on social media, noting the veteran actor and singer’s incomparable and irreplacable talents.

Malaysian TV show host and actor Datuk Aznil Nawawi said in a Threads post: “Last year’s Eskayvie Malaysia Raya video was among his final works. May Allah shower his blessings upon the soul of the artist Abdul Jalil Abdul Hamid.”

Actor Akmal Ahmad also offered his condolences with a heartfelt message on social media: “Thank you for colouring our lives from when we were children until now. May you be placed among the righteous. Please let us all offer prayers to abang Jalil Hamid.”

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