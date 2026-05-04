Users Report Issues Logging Into MyJPJ App With MyDigital ID

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Complaints have arisen after users were forced to use MyDigital ID to log into the MyJPJ app. Starting 1 May 2026, it’s mandatory to use MyDigital ID to access the full features of the MyJPJ app. There’s a guest login option, but it only gives partial access.

MyDigital ID acts as a single sign-on system (SSO) that allows users to approve logins to integrated platforms using a password or biometric verification on their device.

Screenshot of MyJPJ app main page.

While the switch to MyDigital ID is supposed to make things convenient, users report difficulties signing in and accessing the MyJPJ app.

To log in using MyDigital ID, users are prompted to download the MyDigital ID app before they can use the MyJPJ app.

This poses a problem for many road users because they might face issues showing their driving license, road tax, and vehicle ownership details when stopped at roadblocks or the authorities.

Screenshot from Twitter.

However, those who already have the MyDigital ID app also faced issues. A user, Jerome Gomez, said he was unable to log in to his MyDigital ID account because he left it idle for some time. He had to revoke his MyDigital ID and re-register on the app. When he contacted customer service, he was told it could have been because the app was deleted.

The troubles are in contrast to MyJPJ’s official statement regarding the transition to MyDigital ID logins. In their statement, MyJPJ reported the integration between its digital identity system and the MyJPJ app has been a smooth process. They reported that it’s all ‘’functioning as intended.’’

MyJPJ said the adoption rates have been encouraging, approximately 7 million MyJPJ users using MyDigital ID for logins. But, if everyone is forced to use it, of course the trend is going to reflect higher numbers.

Beyond login frustrations, many took issue with what felt like a push to hand over their personal data through a string of app sign-ups.

MyDigital ID is supposed to strengthen cybersecurity protection. The rationale is that users will reduce reliance on multiple login credentials, which in turn lessen account breaches, online fraud, and identity thefts.

This fear and worry about data leaks are not unfounded, seeing how Malaysian users’ data has been leaked numerous times.

A Twitter user also pointed out how it’s redundant to register for MyDigital ID when the relevant authorities could source our information from government sources.

For now, the solution seems to be taking a screenshot of your driving license and road tax for safekeeping and as backups to bypass the hassle of logging into the apps. The public is willing to adapt if the different app usage makes sense.

Screenshot from Twitter

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