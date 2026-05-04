Petron Presents ‘Cinta Merah Biru Ke Desaru’ In Support Of Visit Malaysia Year 2026

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Petron Malaysia rolled out the ‘Cinta Merah Biru Ke Desaru’ nationwide campaign to promote cashless payments, boost customer engagement, and support Malaysia’s tourism goals during Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

The campaign highlighted the secure payment solutions enabled by Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), the national payments network and operator of MyDebit and DuitNow QR. Other partners, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas and SOCAR Malaysia, also participated in the campaign.

Combining Petron’s extensive retail network, PayNet’s robust payment infrastructure, and the broader payment ecosystem, ‘Cinta Merah Biru Ke Desaru’ offered a seamless, rewarding, and secure cashless experience for customers nationwide. Petron customers with a minimum spend of RM50 on petrol using MyDebit or DuitNow QR as well as Petron Miles members with an accumulated RM250 monthly petrol spend are automatically eligible for the prize draws.

Cinta Merah Biru Grand Prize Winners with Syafiq Kyle & Mimi Lana.

The campaign, which ran from December 15, 2025 to March 31, 2026, also reinforced Petron’s commitment to supporting local tourism in alignment with VMY2026 by offering exclusive travel packages as rewards. The Grand Prize is a 3 day 2-night getaway package to Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, Johor, awarded to three winners who will enjoy the experience alongside famous Malaysian actors Syafiq Kyle and Mimi Lana.

In addition to the Grand Prize, the campaign featured a range of other exciting rewards. Three Grand Prize winners received a travel package worth RM10,000, along with RM500 cash and RM500 worth of PMiles points. A total of 30 monthly prize winners received travel packages worth RM2,000 along with RM500 worth of PMiles points for fuel usage, while 100 consolation prize winners were rewarded with RM300 shopping vouchers and RM300 worth of PMiles points.

Each month during the campaign duration, 20 winners were chosen to receive Hop-On Hop-Off ride experiences, with four tickets awarded to each, resulting in a total of 240 tickets distributed through a special social media campaign. More than 1.6 million members qualified in the campaign.

Cinta Merah Biru ke Desaru Monthly Prize Winners.

“Through ‘Cinta Merah Biru Ke Desaru’, we aim to deliver greater value to our customers while supporting Malaysia’s transition to going cashless. This initiative also reflects our commitment to supporting local tourism and contributing to the success of VMY2026,” said Wan Adibah Azian Mahmood, Petron Malaysia Marketing Manager.

Petron remains committed to creating meaningful, value-driven initiatives that enhance everyday journeys. These efforts are aligned with our promise of a Pasti OK experience at our service stations, while supporting Malaysia’s broader digitalisation and tourism growth under the VMY2026.

One of the Cinta Merah Biru Grand Prize Winners, Siti Nurizzati Munirah Malik.

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